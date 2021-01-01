पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगर-मालवा:आदेश का पालन नहीं, अधीक्षिका का आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग में कराया संविलियन

आगर-मालवा4 घंटे पहले
आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग ने एक अधीक्षिका के स्थानांतरण के संबंध में दिए कलेक्टर व हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का पालन किए बिना उसका विभाग में संविलियन करा दिया। मामले में स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने कलेक्टर व उपायुक्त आदिम जाति एंव अनुसूचित जाति कल्याण विभाग उज्जैन को भी अंधेरे में रखकर पूरी कार्रवाई करवा दी।

आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के अंतर्गत आने वाले जूनियर बालिका छात्रावास दशहरा मैदान आगर की अधीक्षिका एकता भटनागर जो कि वहां करीब 11 वर्षों से पदस्थ थी, का तात्कालीन कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता ने तीन वर्ष से अधिक कार्यकाल होने के नियम के आधार पर 30 जून 2018 को आगर से जूनियर बालिका छात्रावास सुसनेर स्थानांतरण कर दिया था।

कलेक्टर के आदेश के विरुद्ध अधीक्षिका हाईकोर्ट चली गईं और इस आधार पर स्टे ले लिया कि मेरी नियुक्ति नगर पालिका क्षेत्र आगर के लिए हुई है। इसलिए मेरा अन्यत्र स्थानांतरण न किया जाए। हाईकोर्ट से स्टे मिलने के बाद कलेक्टर ने आदेश निरस्त करते हुए 1 अक्टूबर 2018 को अधीक्षिका का स्थानांतरण कन्या माध्यमिक विद्यालय आगर छावनी कर दिया।

कलेक्टर के इस आदेश के विरुद्ध भी अधीक्षिका हाईकोर्ट चली गई, लेकिन हाईकोर्ट ने अधीक्षिका को कोई राहत न देते हुए उसकी याचिका खारिज कर दी। हाईकोर्ट से याचिका खारिज होने की जानकारी नियमानुसार विभाग की जिला संयोजक द्वारा कलेक्टर को देनी थी। सूत्र बताते हैं कि जिला संयोजक ने ऐसा नहीं किया।

इसका परिणाम यह हुआ कि कलेक्टर व हाईकोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी अधीक्षिका दशहरा मैदान स्थित छात्रावास में ही कार्य करती रही और करीब 4 माह बाद विभाग के स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने अधीक्षिका का आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग में ही संविलियन करा दिया। मामले में चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि उपायुक्त आदिम जाति एवं अनुसूचित जाति ने संविलियन का जो आदेश जारी किया है, उसमें अधीक्षिका भटनागर द्वारा लगाई हाईकोर्ट की याचिकाओं का उल्लेख भी किया है, लेकिन उनमें से एक याचिका 22421/2018 अधीक्षिका भटनागर की न होकर जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट से संबंधित है।

इसे छतरपुर के किसी व्यक्ति ने जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में लगाया था। विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अंधेरे में रखने के कारण अधीक्षिका आज भी उसी छात्रावास में कार्य कर रही हैं। मामले में जब जिला संयोजक आशा चौहान से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि स्थानांतरण के बाद अधीक्षिका का विभाग में संविलियन हो चुका है, इसलिए यह मामला कोई मतलब नहीं रखता है।

