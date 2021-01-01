पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट रहा किसान:खुद की जमीन हो गई पराई, ऋण पुस्तिका खुद के पास खसरा निकल रहा दूसरे के नाम

सलसलाई4 घंटे पहले
  • दो माह से परेशान किसान ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन से पीएम तक की शिकायत

गुलाना तहसील के अंतर्गत ग्राम घनसोदा में एक किसान की जमीन कम्प्यूटर से गायब होने का मामला सामने आया है। बगैर जमीन को बेचे दूसरे व्यक्ति के नाम से खसरा निकलने पर परेशान किसान तीन माह से अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट रहा है।

यहां तक परेशान किसान ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन से लेकर पीएम ऑफिस तक शिकायत कर दी, लेकिन अब तक उसकी सुनवाई नहीं हो सकी है। घनसोदा के किसान अशोक पिता रामचंद्र पाटीदार ने बताया कि तहसील कार्यालय की गड़बड़ी से वह पिछले तीन माह से परेशान हो रहा है।

किसान के मुताबिक अप्रैल 2020 में सर्वे नंबर 32, 34, 35 एवं 118 में कुल रकबा 3.02 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि उसके नाम से दर्ज थी। इस पर उन्होंने केसीसी भारतीय स्टेट बैंक सारंगपुर से बनवाया है। ऋण पुस्तिका अमल होने के बाद भी जमीन का मालिकाना रिकाॅर्ड में गांव के कपिल पिता किशोर दर्शा रहा है। गड़बड़ी सामने आने के बाद किसान ने तहसील से लेकर कलेक्टर ऑफिस के चक्कर काटते हुए समय और पैसा बर्बाद कर दिया। लेकिन आज भी समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है।

अप्रैल में खुद के नाम से थी

किसान ने बताया कि अप्रैल में जब खसरा बी-1 की नकल निकाली थी, तब उनके नाम से ही जमीन दर्ज थी। लेकिन दिसंबर में नकल निकाली तो जमीन किसी और के नाम हो गई। इसके बाद से कार्यालयाें के चक्कर काट चुका है। अब न्यायालय में केस दर्ज कराने के बाद ही सुधार होने की बात जिम्मेदार अधिकारी बोल रहे हैं। वहीं जिसके नाम से जमीन है, उनको भी कोई आपत्ति नहीं है।

कम्प्यूटर की गलती

किसान ने बताया था, पर में मामले को देख नहीं सकी। ये कम्प्यूटर की गलती से हो सकती है। वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से आवेदन आया है, अब मैंने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

-संगीता मालवीय, पटवारी हल्का

