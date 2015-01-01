पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पटवारी रिपोर्ट में अवैध कॉलोनी काटने वाले भू-माफिया के नाम उजागर, लेकिन कार्रवाई करने से बच रहे अफसर

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारियों का ऐसा ही रुख रहा तो सरकारी जमीन पर भी कॉलोनी काटते रहेंगे भू-माफिया

अवैध कॉलोनाइजर पर कार्रवाई करने की हामी भरने वाले अफसर पटवारी रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद अब ठंडे हो गए। 15 दिन बाद भी अफसरों ने कार्रवाई के नाम पर अब तक कुछ नहीं किया। ऐसे में 4-6 दिन काम बंद रखने वाले भू-माफिया फिर सक्रिय होकर अवैध कॉलोनियों में जमीनों का सौदा करने लगे हैं।ज्ञात रहे 5 साल से बंद पड़े अवैध कॉलोनियों के अवैध कारोबार को लेकर भास्कर ने मुद्दा उठाया।

इस पर प्रशासन ने जांच कराई। हलका पटवारियों ने मौके पर जाकर रिकॉर्ड खंगाला तो शहर व शहर से लगे ग्रामीण हलकों में 30 से ज्यादा अवैध कॉलोनियां सामने आई। पूछताछ करने पर 60 भू- माफिया के नाम उजागर हुए। पटवारियों ने यह रिपोर्ट प्रशासनिक टीम को सौंप दी लेकिन इसके बाद अब तक कार्रवाई आगे नहीं बढ़ी।

आधिकारिक स्तर पर हो रही ढीलपोल को लेकर अफसरों की भूमिका पर भी सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं। प्रशासन का ऐसा ही रवैया रहा तो भू-माफिया बेखौफ शहर में अवैध कॉलोनियां काटते रहेंगे। बगैर सुविधाएं जुटाए काटी जा रही ये कॉलोनिया बाद में नगरपालिका के लिए सिरदर्द साबित होंगी। मजबूरन नगर पालिका को ही यहां सड़क बिजली व पानी जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाएं जुटाना पड़ेगी। पिछले 10 साल से चल रहा है गोरखधंधा

शहर में अवैध कॉलोनियों का कारोबार पिछले 10 सालों से चल रहा है। भू-माफिया बगैर टीएनसी (टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग) से अनुमति लिए बगैर कॉलोनी काट रहे हैं। अधिकारियों की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने के कारण खेत व बंजर जमीन पर बगैर सुविधा जुटाए काटी जा रही इन कॉलोनियों में बाद में नगरपालिका ही सीसी रोड सहित अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करा रही है। जबकि सारी सुविधाएं कॉलोनाइजर को ही उपलब्ध कराना होती है।
अवैध कॉलोनियों के कारोबार में रसूखदार भी
कॉलोनियां काटने के नाम पर शहर में हो रहे अवैध कारोबार में यहां के कई रसूखदार लोग भी शामिल हैं। शहर की हर कॉलोनी में इन रसूखदारों की हिस्सेदारी है। यही वजह है कि अफसर कार्रवाई करने से पीछे हटते दिखाई देने लगे हैं।
सेटिंग के नाम पर ही शेयरिंग : शहर के कुछ रसूखदार तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें सिर्फ भू-माफिया की सेटिंग का ही जिम्मा है। यह लोग अपने रसूख के दम पर अफसरों से सांठगांठ कर भू-माफियापर कार्रवाई रुकवा देते हैं। इसी के नाम पर इन लोगों की हिस्सेदारी तय हो जाती है।

