परेशानी:पंजीयन के लिए सुबह से बैठे लोग, सर्वर डाउन, खसरा नंबर लिंक नहीं होने से बढ़ी मुश्किल

तनोड़िया6 घंटे पहले
  • समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी के लिए संस्था में पहुंचे थे किसान
  • 25 से शुरू हुए पर तीन दिन तक ताे साइट ही नहीं खुली

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी के लिए शुरू की गई पंजीयन व्यवस्था अधिकारियों की दूरदर्शिता और मैदानी खामियों का सही आकलन नहीं होने के कारण किसानों के लिए मुसीबत का कारण बनती जा रही है। घंटों इंतजार के बाद भी किसान पंजीयन के लिए परेशान हैं।

गौरतलब है कि समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं खरीदी हेतु सोसायटियों के माध्यम से पंजीयन हाेते हैं। बावजूद किसानों की समस्याएं कम नहीं हाे रही है। 25 जनवरी से पंजीयन शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन 3 दिन साइट नहीं खुलने से ऑनलाइन पंजीयन नहीं हो सके। 28 जनवरी से पंजीयन होना शुरू तो हुए, लेकिन कभी सर्वर डाउन तो कभी अन्य कोई समस्या के कारण किसान सुबह से शाम तक परेशान हो रहे हैं और जिम्मेदारों का इस ओर ध्यान नहीं है।

खसरा नंबर आधार से लिंक नहीं होने से बड़ी मुसीबत है। किसान पंजीयन के दौरान सोसाइटी और एमपी ऑनलाइन से पंजीयन कराने के दौरान ज्यादा दिक्कत खसरा नंबरों का आधार से लिंक नहीं होने के कारण आ रही है। किसी किसान के तीन खसरे अलग-अलग नंबर के होने पर एक खसरा आधार से लिंक है, तो बाकी खसरे लिंक नहीं होने से पूरे रकबे का पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

वहीं समीपवर्ती जिलों के किसानों की जमीन होने से भी अन्य जिले के किसानों के खसरे नहीं खुलने से दिक्कत आ रही है। एक किसान का पंजीयन होने के बाद आधे से 1 घंटे तक सर्वर डाउन होने से डाटा सेव नहीं हो रहा है। ऐसे में सुबह से लाइन में लगकर पंजीयन के लिए बैठे किसान शाम तक पंजीयन नहीं हो होने पर वापस घर लौट रहे हैं और व्यवस्था को कोस रहे हैं। मामले में आगर एसडीएम आर.एस. रघुवंशी ने बताया इस तरह की समस्या आ रही है तो में दिखवाता हूं।

पटवारियों की लापरवाही बनी मुसीबत

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी में धांधली रोकने के उद्देश्य से शासन द्वारा किसानों के खसरा नंबर को आधार से जोड़ा गया था, लेकिन पटवारी की लापरवाही के कारण अब तक सैकड़ों किसानों के खसरे आधार से नहीं जोड़े गए हैं। किसी किसान की तीन अलग-अलग जगह जमीन होने पर जब पंजीयन के लिए उसका खाता खोला जा रहा है तो वहां एक ही नंबर आधार से जुड़ा आ रहा है और बाकी खसरा नंबर ऑनलाइन दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। इससे पूरी जमीन का पंजीयन नहीं हो रहा है।

किसानाें ने बताया- पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था नहीं

गोवर्धनसिंह गुंदीकलां ने बताया सुबह 8 बजे से आकर बैठा हूं और अभी 5 बज गए है। अब तक मेरा नंबर ही नहीं आया है और मेरे पीछे और भी किसान लाइन में सुबह से बैठे हैं। अंतरसिंह मलवासा ने कहा- मैं भी पंजीयन के लिए सुबह से लाइन में बैठा हूं और इंतजार कर रहा हूं कि कब मेरा पंजीयन हो जाए। भेरूसिंह ठीकरिया भी सुबह से पंजीयन के लिए बैठे हैं। यहां पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था भी नहीं है।

