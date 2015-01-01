पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव जिहाद का मामला बताया:किशोरी को घर से भगाने के मामले में पुलिस ने 3 लोगों को राउंडअप किया

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों का आरोप- लव जिहाद का मामला

समीपस्थ गांव की नाबालिग की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराने के दौरान ग्रामीणों ने इसे लव जिहाद का मामला बताया। पुलिस ने परिजन के बयान पर संदेही युवक से पूछताछ की तो उसने नाबालिग के शाजापुर में होने की बात कबूली और पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के दो युवकों के घर पहुंचकर किशोरी को बरामद कर आरोपियों को राउंडअप कर लिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार बायपास से लगे इस गांव की 14 वर्षीय बालिका शुक्रवार-शनिवार रात ढाई बजे घर से निकलकर गायब हो गई थी। परिजन ने तलाशा तो पता चला कि इसी गांव के इमरान और उसके साथी बालिका को अपने साथ ले गए। शनिवार सुबह ही परिजनों ने कोतवाली थाने पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को दे दी।

इस पर पुलिस ने इमरान से पूछताछ की तो उसने अपने दो साथियों के नाम बताते हुए कहा कि लड़की कल से ही शाजापुर में उसके साथियों के घर पर है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद ही कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा ने टीम रवाना कर नाबालिग की तलाश शुरू करा दी।

पुलिस टीम को इमरान पिता कासम (19), रुस्तम पिता रोशन शाह (22) और शबनम बी निवासी लक्ष्मीनगर की जानकारी मिली। टीम ने लक्ष्मीनगर पहुंचकर नाबालिग को बरामद कर अपहरण की धाराओं सहित पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

टीआई अलावा के मुताबिक नाबालिग की गुमशुदगी की शिकायत मिलने पर कार्रवाई करते हुए महिला सहित तीन आरोपियों पर धारा 363 और पॉक्सो एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों को राउंडअप कर लिया है।

इधर थाने पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने भास्कर से चर्चा में बताया उनके गांव में शहर के कुछ लड़कों के आने का सिलसिला एक साल पहले से शुरू हुआ था। किसी को यह नहीं पता था कि गांव का ही युवक बाहर से आने वाले साथियों के साथ लव जिहाद का जाल बिछा देगा।

