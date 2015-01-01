पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खत्म होने वाला है कार्यकाल:काम पूरे कराने का दबाव, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि की सीएमओ से बहस

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

परिषद के कार्यकाल पूरा होने का दबाव अब पार्षदों पर भी दिखने लगा है। सड़क निर्माण, आवास योजना में नपा कर्मचारियों की मनमानी और घटिया निर्माण करने वाले ठेकेदारों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने से वार्ड-20 के पार्षद प्रतिनिधि उमंग शर्मा और नपा सीएमओ भूपेंद्र दीक्षित में बहस हो गई। यह घटनाक्रम कलेक्टर चेंबर के बाहर उस समय हुआ जब शर्मा सीएमओ की शिकायत करने सांसद के पास जा रहे थे।

पार्षद प्रतिनिधि शर्मा के अनुसार वार्डवाासियों ने जिस विश्वास से हमें जिम्मेदारी दी थी उसे नपा सीएमओ की लापरवाही के कारण पूरा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। डेढ़ साल से वार्ड में सड़क नहीं बन सकी।

रहवासी क्षेत्र में बना शौचालय किसी भी दिन सांप्रदायिक विवाद का कारण बन सकता है। इसे लेकर भी सीएमओ को अवगत कराया था पर सीएमओ और नपा कर्मचारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे थे। विकास कार्यों को लेकर सांसद से शिकायत करने जा रहे थे, तभी सीएमओ ने बीच रास्ते में ही विवाद शुरू कर दिया।

मामले में नपाध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि क्षितिज भट्ट को बीच बचाव करना पड़ा। उन्होंने शर्मा को आश्वासन दिया कि दो दिन में विकास कार्यों को पूरा कराया जाएगा। इधर उमंग शर्मा ने कहा कि यदि दो दिनों में कार्यों की शुरुआत नहीं हुई तो वे जनता की आवाज उठाने के लिए धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे।

भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा

पांच साल में निर्माण के नाम पर कोई बड़ी उपलब्धि नहीं होने के मामले को लेकर दो दिन पहले भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से मुद्दा उठाया। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद पार्षद व प्रतिनिधियों निर्माण कार्यों का ख्याल आया। यही वजह है कि शनिवार को पार्षद प्रतिनिधि सीएमओ की शिकायत करने सामने आ गए। इधर नपा सीएमओ दीक्षित ने बताया कि उमंग शर्मा से विकास कार्यों को लेकर चर्चा हुई थी, विवाद जैसी कोई बात नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें