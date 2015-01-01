पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब पुलिस का हनी ट्रेप:जेब में हाथ डाल पुलिस के साथ आराम से घूमा, गिरफ्तारी से जेल भेजने तक की कार्रवाई गुपचुप हो गई

शाजापुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तरह जेब में हाथ डालकर सरगना पहुंचा अस्पताल।
  • बिना बंधन के घूम रहा था हनी ट्रेप मामले का आरोपी, मीडिया को देखा तो पहना दी हथकड़ी

कई बार दबिश देने के बाद भी पुलिस की पहुंच से दूर रहा हनी ट्रेप गैंग का सरगना नाटकीय रूप से पुलिस हिरासत में पहुंच गया। लालघाटी पुलिस द्वारा बताई गई कहानी के अनुसार अपने रिश्तेदार की शादी से लौट रहे गैंग सरगना रामसिंह को करेड़ी रोड से पकड़ा।

पुलिस हिरासत में भी आरोपी वीआईपी अंदाज में भी दिखाई दिया। जेल भेजने के पहले मेडिकल के दौरान बिना हथकड़ियाें के उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। बड़ी बात यह भी सामने आई कि गंभीर अपराधों के आरोपी से महज 48 घंटे की पूछताछ के बाद उसे जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस को न तो वारदात में उपयोग किया कट्टा मिला और न ही वीडियो रिकाॅर्डिंग करने वाला मोबाइल।

ज्ञात रहे 28 सिंतबर को मोहन बड़ाैदिया क्षेत्र स्थित एक पेट्रोल पंप के मैनेजर का अपहरण और मारपीट के मामले के बाद शाजापुर के हनी ट्रेप गैंग का खुलासा हुआ था। पीड़ित संजय गिरि का एक महिला के साथ अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर 50 लाख रुपए की अवैध वसूली की जाने सहित लूट, मारपीट की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज कर लालघाटी थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी थी।

शुरुआती जांच के बाद पुलिस ने फाइल ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दी। कभी उपचुनाव, तो कभी त्याेहारी ड्यूटी का तर्क देकर मुख्य सरगना की गिरफ्तारी को पुलिस टालती रही। लेकिन 9 दिसंबर की रात अचानक पुलिस को सूचना मिली और करेड़ी रोड से पुलिस ने रामसिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

मीडिया के पहुंचने पर डाल दी आरोपी को हथकड़ी।
राजनीतिक विरोधियों ने फंसाया
महज 48 घंटों की पूछताछ के बाद सरगना को पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को जेल भेज दिया। मामले में टीआई ने बताया कि आरोपी रामसिंह ने जो बयान दिए हैं, उसके अनुसार इस अपराध में उसकी कोई भूमिका नहीं है। उसके राजनीतिक विरोधियों ने जानबूझकर फंसाया है।

48 घंटों की पूछताछ में सिर्फ बक्का मिला
कोतवाली पुलिस के अनुसार माकड़ौन थाने क्षेत्र के किसी गांव में रामसिंह के रिश्तेदार की शादी की सूचना मिलने के साथ जानकारी सामने आई थी कि वह करेड़ी के रास्ते यहां से गुजरेगा। एक वाहन में उसका भांजा, पिता और अन्य रिश्तेदारों के साथ वह खुद भी था। जिसे हमराह बल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया।

10 दिसंबर को उसके गांव स्थित घर और अन्य ठिकानों पर तलाशी ली गई। इसमें एक बक्का (एक तरह का हथियार) जब्त किया गया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस को न तो कट्टा मिला और न ही वीडियो बनाने वाला कोई मोबाइल या कैमरा। ऐसे में अवैध संबंधों के जरिए ब्लैकमेल करने का पुलिस के हाथ कोई सबूत नहीं लगा।

बिना हथकड़ी के घूमता रहा मुख्य आरोपी रामसिंह
करीब ढाई माह से फरार चल रहे सरगना रामसिंह की गिरफ्तारी के बाद भी पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही दिखाई दी। मेडिकल के लिए अस्पताल भेजे जाने के दौरान वह अस्पताल में घूमता दिखाई दिया, वह भी बिना हथकड़ियाें के। लालघाटी थाना टीआई अनिल पुरोहित ने तर्क दिया कि आरोपी को ले जाने के दौरान पुलिस बल मौजूद था।

