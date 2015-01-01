पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधेर नगरी:राजस्व अफसरों ने ही गायब कर दी 11 हजार वर्गफीट सरकारी जमीन

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिस भूमि पर 14 साल पहले पंप बनना बताया, नपा ने उसी सर्वे नंबर पर नए मार्केट की अनुमति भी दे दी

सरकारी जमीनों की हेराफेरी के मामले में शाजापुर के राजस्व अफसर व नगर पालिका ने शहर को अंधेर नगरी बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। भू-माफिया से सांठगांठ कर यहां के अधिकारियों ने सरकारी जमीनों का सौदा करने का कारनामा कर दिखाया। ऐसा ही एक मामला शहरी क्षेत्र के सर्वे नंबर 160 व 161 का सामने आया है। हाईवे से लगी सर्वे नंबर 160/1 की 11 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन ही अधिकारियों ने गायब कर दी।

इधर, इस शासकीय जमीन को ठिकाने लगाने में नगर पालिका ने भी पूरा सहयोग किया। यही वजह है कि नपा ने वर्ष 2006 में जिन सर्वे नंबरों 160 व 161 पेट्रोल पंप स्थापित कराने के लिए अनुमति दी गई थी, उन्हीं सर्वे नंबरों पर फिर से नए निर्माण की अनुमति दे दी। इस आधार पर वहां पेट्रोल पंप के पास नए मार्केट का निर्माण भी हो गया।

इसको लेकर करीब डेढ़ साल पहले समाजसेवी गोविंद सोनी ने प्रशासन से भी शिकायत की। इस पर मौके पर पहुंचे तत्कालीन पटवारी व अन्य राजस्व अधिकारियों ने 18 दिसंबर 2017 को जांच कर पंचनामा बनाते हुए उस सर्वे नंबर की जमीन शासकीय बताई, लेकिन इसके बाद भी यहां नया निर्माण हो गया।

अतिक्रमण 10 फीट माना

पटवारी रिपोर्ट के बाद एसडीएम स्तर से हुई जांच के दौरान अधिकारियों ने सर्वे क्रमांक 160/1 की 0.105 हेक्टेयर यानी 11 हजार वर्गफीट से ज्यादा जमीन नजूल की शासकीय जमीन मान ली। लेकिन इसके बाद भी तत्कालीन समय में हो रहे निर्माण में से अधिकारियों ने सिर्फ 10 फीट का अतिक्रमण माना और वहां किए गए अस्थाई निर्माण को तोड़कर मामला रफा दफा कर दिया।

इसके बाद जो रिपोर्ट तैयार की वह ऐसी गोलमाल बनाई कि किसी को समझ ही न आए। इतना ही नहीं 29 दिसंबर 2017 को तैयार की गई उस रिपोर्ट में उन्होंने नजूल की शासकीय 11 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन का जिक्र तक नहीं किया। न ही ये बताया कि वह जमीन कहां है।

दफ्तर से जांच फाइल गायब

अधीक्षक भू-अभिलेख के माध्यम से हुई जांच की संबंधित अधिकारी ने एक फाइल बनाकर विभागीय के रिकार्ड में रखी, लेकिन आरटीआई में जब उक्त जांच की रिपोर्ट चाही गई तो मामला चौंकाने वाला सामने आया। रिकार्ड में जांच की फाइल जरूर है, लेकिन सिर्फ उसमें सिर्फ एक ही पेज जो उन्होंने तहसीलदार को जारी किया था, वही रखा है। बाकी जांच के सारे दस्तावेज कार्यालय की फाइल से ही गायब कर दिए गए।

नक्शे व रिकार्ड देखकर ही कुछ बोल पाऊंगा

इधर मामले में नायब तहसीलदार मुन्ना अड़ का कहना है कि उक्त क्षेत्र के नक्शे व राजस्व रिकार्ड देखने के बाद ही इस मामले में मैं कुछ कह पाऊंगा। जो भी सर्वे नंबर सामने आ रहे हैं, उसका शासकीय रिकार्ड निकलवाकर पुरानी जांच का परीक्षण करते हुए जांच कराएंगे।

2020 में भू-अभिलेख से हुई जांच में फिर खुली पोल

दिसंबर 2017 में तैयार की गई गोलमोल रिपोर्ट पर संदेह होने पर समाजसेवी सोनी ने फिर इसकी शिकायत की। इस पर तत्कालीन कलेक्टर डॉ. वीरेंद्रसिंह रावत ने राजस्व अधिकारियों को अलग रखते हुए अधीक्षक भू-अभिलेख के माध्यम से इसकी जांच कराई। जांच के बाद तत्कालीन अधीक्षक भू-अभिलेख एच.एस. नामदेव के मार्गदर्शन में हुई जांच 3 जनवरी 2020 को पूरी हुई।

जांच के बाद उन्होंने तहसीलदार शाजापुर को पत्र भेजा। जिसमें उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा कि सर्वे नंबर 160/1 की रकबा 0.105 हेक्टेयर (11 हजार वर्गफीट) जमीन शासकीय है, लेकिन बटे नंबर की तरमीम नहीं है। ग्राम मगरिया सर्वे नं. 160/1 व 160/2 की नक्शा तरमीम कर नियमानुसार सीमांकन दल बनाकर सर्वे नंबर 160/1 का सीमांकन करें व अतिक्रमण पर विधिवत अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की शीघ्र प्रतिवेदन पेश करें। यह कार्रवाई अब तक नहीं हो सकी।

