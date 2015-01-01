पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंस वध की परंपरा निभाई:मास्क को कवच और सैनिटाइजर को हथियार बनाकर कंस दरबार में पहुंची श्रीकृष्ण की टोली, लाठियों से कंस को पीटा

शाजापुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात 12 बजे : कंस के पुतले को लाठी से पीटते हुए गवली समाजजन। इनसेट देव-दानवों के वाक संवाद।
  • कंस वध की परंपरा निभाई

अट्‌टहास करते दानवों के रूप में कोरोना संक्रमण का अंदेशा बढ़ता दिखा तो भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की टोली ने भी मास्क का सुरक्षा कवच और सैनिटाइजर को हथियार बनाकर आततायी के आतंक का अंत कर दिया। मंगलवार रात कंस चौराहे पर 268 साल पुरानी ऐतिहासिक परंपरा का निर्वाह कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए किया गया।

आयोजन के दौरान एक ही जगह पर भीड़ ज्यादा न हो इसके लिए भी समिति के सदस्य लोगों को समझाइश देते रहे। कोविड-19 के चलते ऐतिहासिक परंपरा में 80 साल बाद एक बार फिर से बदलाव किया गया। इतने सालों में पहली बार ऐसा हो रहा है कि वाक युद्ध आजाद चौक में नहीं हुआ। कंस दरबार में ही रात 9 बजे पहुंचे दानवों ने संवाद प्रस्तुत करना शुरू कर दिया।

इस दौरान पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने भी आयोजन पर नजर जमाए रखी। कंस दरबार के मंच पर बने 15 फीट ऊंचे पुतले के सामने देवताओं और दानवों के बीच डेढ़ घंटे तक वाद संवाद होते रहे। इसके बाद रात 12 बजे गवली समाज के युवाओं की टोली ने भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ पहुंचकर लाठियों से पीट-पीट कर कंस का वध कर दिया।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने की चेतावनी दे गए दानव
सालों साल पुरानी इस परंपरा में पहली बार ऐसा हो रहा है कि महज 10 कलाकारों ने ही देवताओं और दानवों की भूमिका निभाई। कंस के सेनापति के रूप में अनिल गुप्ता, विशेष व्यास और देवतवाल बंधुओं ने दानवों का रूप धारण कर लोगों को संक्रमण से बचने की चेतावनी दी।

वहीं ऋषभ भट्ट कृष्ण और राजकुमार पांडे ने बलराम का रूप धारण कर आमजन को मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की महत्ता समझाते हुए जागरूकता फैलाई।

कंस चौराहा पर अफरा-तफरी
कंस वध के बाद मंच से शरारती तत्वों ने ईंट फेंक दी। इस कारण कुछ देर के लिए कंस चौराहे पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। हालांकि कोतवाली ने स्थिति पर तुरंत नियंत्रण कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें