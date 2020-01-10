पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिमांड बढ़ी:सोयाबीन फसल कटाई शुरू होते ही मंडी में आवक घटी, नतीजा प्याज के निर्यात पर प्रतिबंध के बाद भी दाम 36 रुपए पार

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
किसान अभी सोयाबीन कटाई में व्यस्त है, इसलिए प्याज की आवक कम हो गई है।
  • भाव बढ़ने की सूचना मिलते ही एक दिन पहले व्यापारियों के साथ हुए सौदे किसानों ने कैंसिल कर दिए

सरकार द्वारा निर्यात पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के बावजूद प्याज के दाम इस सीजन के सबसे ऊंचे स्तर तक पहुंच गए हैं। सोमवार को 36 रुपए किलो में प्याज बिका। इसका प्रमुख कारण अन्य प्रांतों सहित महानगरों में भी प्याज की मांग में तेजी है। इधर, किसान सोयाबीन फसल कटाई में व्यस्त हैं। ऐसे मंे वे प्याज की उपज नहीं ला रहे हैं। साथ ही निर्यात पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद किसानों ने भी अपना प्याज रोक दिया। हालांकि भाव 36 रुपए तक जाने के बाद मंडी में आवक बढ़ने की व्यापारियाें काे उम्मीद है। सोमवार सुबह मंडी में प्याज के अच्छे दाम मिलने की सूचना किसानों को लग गई थी। रविवार को हुए साैदे भी किसानों ने कैंसिल कर दिए।

14 किसानों से हुए थे सौदे
व्यापारी दिलीप परियानी ने बताया रविवार को मंडी बंद थी, जिससे व्यापारी को बाहर की मंडियों में प्याज की मांग की जानकारी हो गई थी। व्यापारी किसानों से मंडी में आने के पहले प्याज की जानकारी लेते हैं और उसे मंडी में खरीद लेते हैं। 14 किसानों से साैदे हुए थे, लेकिन जब किसानों जानकारी लगी कि प्याज की मांग ज्यादा है, ताे सौदे कैंसिल हो गए।

रविवार-सोमवार को प्याज सीजन के सबसे ऊंचे दाम 36 रुपए किलो में नीलाम हुआ।
4 हजार कट्टे आए : मंडी कर्मचारी जगदीश गवली बताते हैं 3-4 दिन से आवक में कमी आई है। सोमवार को प्याज के 4000 कट्टे आए जो 25 से 36 रु. किलो तक बिके। इधर, लहसुन के 4000 कट्टे की आवक हुई जो 10 हजार रुपए क्विंटल तक रहे।

