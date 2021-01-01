पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना असर:घर व स्कूलों में बैठकर ही विद्यार्थी चेन्नई और लखनऊ घूम रहे

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महामारी के कारण इस बार विज्ञान मंथन यात्रा ऑनलाइन, बच्चों को छात्रवृत्ति भी नहीं मिलेगी

9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की दिमागी क्षमता को बढ़ाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा हर वर्ष कराई जाने वाली विज्ञान मंथन यात्रा इस बार ऑनलाइन हो रही है। संक्रमण के कारण ऑनलाइन होने वाली विज्ञान मंथन यात्रा में जहां कुछ नुकसान तो कुछ फायदे में हो रहे हैं।

यात्रा में चयनित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को अलग-अलग शहरों के विभिन्न रिसर्च सेंटर पर घूमने का मौका मिलता था। इसके बाद प्रदेश की राजधानी में आकर विद्यार्थी इकट्ठा होकर वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा बताए गए प्रैक्टिकल और अनुभव को एक-दूसरे से सांझा करते तथा एग्जाम देते थे।

इसमें पास होने वाले छात्रों को छात्रवृत्ति दी जाती थी, जो इस बार ऑनलाइन होने के कारण नहीं मिल रही है। प्रदेश के 1000 बच्चे हर वर्ष इस यात्रा के लिए चुने जाते हैं। इस बार जिले से 12 और शहर से 4 विद्यार्थियों का चयन इस यात्रा के लिए किया गया, जो अब घर और स्कूल में बैठकर चेन्नई, लखनऊ, देहरादून घूम रहे हैं।

प्रतिदिन कर रहे ढाई घंटे भ्रमण

विज्ञान मंथन यात्रा के प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश पाटीदार बताते हैं कि शहर 4 बच्चों का चयन इस यात्रा के लिए हुआ है। जो प्रतिदिन ढाई घंटे मोबाइल और लैपटॉप के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन रिसर्च सेंटर का भ्रमण करते हैं। यहां वैज्ञानिकों को विभिन्न प्रकार की जानकारी प्रदान करते हैं। जब बच्चे अपने जिज्ञासा के प्रश्न भी पूछते हैं।

उत्कृष्ट के चार बच्चों का चयन

उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के 4 बच्चों का चयन यात्रा के लिए हुआ है। इसमें मयंक मालवीय, पीयूष बोयल, गुनिशा वाघ और नाहिद खान हैं। इसमें 12वीं की छात्रा नाहिद ने बताया कि चेन्नई में हमने केंद्रीय चमड़ा अनुसंधान केंद्र देखा और उसकी तकनीकी समझी। वहीं नेशनल रिसर्च इंस्टिट्यूट लखनऊ में घूमने पहुंचे। उत्तराखंड के स्टेट काउंसलिंग साइंस टेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर पर भ्रमण भी किया और देहरादून भी घूमा।

