किसानों ने उजाड़े बाग:प्राकृतिक मार से संतरे की मिठास कम, किसानों का मन हुआ खट्‌टा

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
शाजापुर के संतरे की मिठास ने किसानों के मन को खट्टा कर दिया है। इस बार प्रकृति की मार और अफलन से दोनों ही जिलों में करीब 5 लाख मीट्रिक टन संतरा का कम उत्पादन होने की संभावना है। शाजापुर जिले में करीब 20 फीसदी पौधों में ही बहार आने से किसानों को लाखों रुपए का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में कई किसानों ने अब संतरा के बाग नष्ट कर दूसरी फसलों का उत्पादन करने का मन बना लिया है। एक तरफ जहां उत्पादन कम है तो वहीं इस बार बाजार में संतरा के भाव भी आसमान को छूएंगे, जिससे आम लोगों से इसकी मिठास दूर होगी। संतरा व्यवसायी सगीर खान ने बताया कि पिछली बार 7 रुपए प्रतिकिलो लिया, उसी बाग के पेड़ को इस बार 24.5 रुपए किलो लिया है। इसलिए आम लोग भाव बढ़ने के कारण संतरा की मिठास का लुत्फ नहीं उठा सकेंगे।

पीड़ा: पारंपरिक फसल भी नहीं ले सके
कानड़ से 7 किमी दूर बगावत गांव में इस बार दोनों सीजन में फसल नहीं आई। ऐसे में किसानों को इस बार भाव तो 35 रुपए किलो तक मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन उत्पादन नहीं के बारबर है। किसान महेश खजूरिया ने बताया कि 40 बीघा में फल नहीं लगा, वहीं दूसरी पारंपरिक फसल भी नहीं ले सके। इससे करीब 60 से 80 लाख रुपए का नुकसान है। इसी तरह कैलाश नेता, भंवरलाल खाती, प्रेमनारायण आदि किसानों की भी कुछ ऐसी ही पीड़ा है।

डर : ऐसे तो संतरे के उद्यान ही नहीं बचेंगे
फतहपुर मेंढ़की के किसान बद्रीलाल शर्मा ने अपने खेत में 50 बीघा में लगा उद्यान की नष्ट कर दिया। किसान बद्रीलाल ने बताया कि न तो दोनों जिलों में संतरा की मंडियां है और न किसानों को उचित दाम मिलते हैं। कई किसानों का कहना है कि दोनों जिलों में मंडी खुले तो फिर से उत्पादन बढ़ सकता है, न ही तो कुछ सालों में संतरा के उद्यान नष्ट हो जाएंगे।

एक्सपर्ट बोले- बारिश का पैटर्न चैंज होने से अफलन की स्थिति बनी
उद्यान विकास अधिकारी जी.एस. मालवीय ने बताया कि बारिश का पैटर्न चेंज होने की वजह से अफलन की स्थिति बनी है। कार्बन और नाइट्रोजन पर्याप्त पानी में नहीं मिलने से बिगड़ गया। इससे इस बार फसल प्रभावित हुई है। क्योंकि जून में संतरा को तानते हैं यानी अप्रैल से जून तक पौधा मुरझा जाता है। पहली बारिश अगर पर्याप्त होने से जमीन को ठंडक मिलती है तो फूल अच्छा आता है। इस बार यह संतुलन बिगड़ा है।

उत्पादन कम होने से बाजार में महंगा मिलेगा संतरा

आगर जिले में संतरा का उत्पादन इस बार 40 फीसदी होने के आसार
संतरा के लिए पहचान बना चुके आगर में इस बार बारिश की खेंच और कहीं कहीं अति बारिश से संतरा का उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ है। ऐसे में पिछले साल की तुलना में यहां करीब 40 प्रतिशत उत्पादन कम होने की संभावना है। जिले में पिछले सालों में संतरा का रकबा इस प्राकृतिक मार से कम हुआ है। वर्ष 2016-17 में 42,435 हेक्टेयर में संतरा की बोवनी होती थी, लेकिन रकबा घटकर अब 37,490 हेक्टेयर हो गया है। जिला उद्यान अधिकारी अंतरसिंह कन्नौजी का कहना है कि इस वर्ष 6 लाख 82 हजार 920 मीट्रिक टन संतरे का उत्पादन होने का अनुमान है, जबकि पांच साल पहले 7 लाख 21 हजार 361 टन उत्पादन हुआ था। जिले में इस वर्ष 2 लाख 39 हजार हेक्टेयर उत्पादन कम होने की संभावना है।

शाजापुर जिले में 80 फीसदी फसल को हुआ नुकसान
शाजापुर जिले में संतरा का कुल रकबा 12,600 हेक्टेयर है, लेकिन पिछले सालों में कितना रकबा बढ़ा या कम हुआ, इसका अपडेट विभाग के पास पर्याप्त नहीं है। विभाग के मुताबिक इस वर्ष करीब 11 हजार हेक्टेयर में संतरा लगा था, जिसमें से मात्र 20 फीसदी फसलों में बाहर आई है। जिले में इस वर्ष 1 लाख 98 हजार टन उत्पादन होना था, लेकिन अफलन की वजह से करीब 39 हजार 600 टन की उत्पादन हो सकेगा। यानी इस बार करीब 1 लाख 58 हजार 400 टन संतरा का अफलन की वजह से उत्पादन कम होगा।

