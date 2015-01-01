पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Arrival Of Red Onion Of Nashik Will Soon Increase In The Market, The Produce Started To Be Extracted From The Field, The Farmers Engaged With Vigor

मंडी:नासिक के लाल प्याज की आवक जल्द ही मंडी में बढ़ेगी, खेत में से निकालने लगे उपज, जोरशोर से लगे किसान

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
पिछले 2 सालों से प्याज के अच्छे दाम मिलने से शहर और जिले के आसपास ग्रामीणों ने नासिक के लाल प्याज का अच्छा खासा रकबा तैयार किया है, जो लगातार खेताें से मंडी तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बेरछा रोड स्थित किसान की खेत से मंगलवार को महिला मजदूरों ने नासिक का लाल प्याज निकाला।

जो खेत में 80 दिनों में तैयार हो गया। इसी प्रकार शहर की सब्जी मंडी में लगातार नए प्याज की उपज आ रही है और जल्द ही आवक डबल होने की उम्मीद है, क्योंकि किसानों की फसल तैयार हो चुकी है, जो मंडी में नीलामी में बिकेगा।

शहर की सब्जी मंडी में मंगलवार को नए और पुराने प्याज की 12000 कट्टे की आवक हुई। इसमें पुराना प्याज 25 रुपए किलो और नया प्याज 33 रुपए किलो तक नीलाम हुआ। वहीं लहसुन की आवक 1000 कट्टे की रही तथा ठंड के बढ़ते ही लहसुन के दामों में भी बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। इसमें सुधार हुआ।

मंगलवार को वहां 6600 प्रति क्विंटल के भाव में नीलाम हुआ। आलू की आवक कमजोर रही और मात्र 200 कट्टे के साथ वह नीलामी में 18 रुपए किलो भाव में बिका। थोक व्यापारी दिलीप परियाणी ने बताया कि ठंड बढ़ने के कारण नए प्याज की अभी दूसरी मंडियों में डिमांड तो है, परंतु आवक जितनी हो रही है, उतनी खपत नहीं हो रही है।

इससे हर तीसरे, चौथे दिन भाव बढ़ने या घटने की संभावना बनी रहेगी। मंडी कर्मचारी अनिल जैन ने बताया मंडी में सोयाबीन की कुल आवक 1817 क्विंटल रही। जिसका उच्चतम भाव 4460 और निम्नतम भाव 3600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा। गेहूं की कुल आवक 963 क्विंटल रही। इसका उच्चतम भाव 1700 और निम्नतम भाव 1390 प्रति क्विंटल रहा।

