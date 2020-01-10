पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Children Of The Count Reached The School, They Did Not Even Bring The Consent Letters Of The Parents, The Teachers Gave The Format And Returned It, They Also Sent The Message At Home Send The Letters To The Children Only

कोरोनाकाल में स्कूल का पहला दिन:गिनती के बच्चे स्कूल पहुंचे, वो भी पैरेंट्स के सहमति पत्र नहीं लाए, शिक्षकों ने प्रारूप देकर लौटा दिया, घर पर भी मैसेज किए- बच्चों को पत्र भरकर ही भेजें

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
शहर में सोमवार को मंडल द्वारा भेजे गए विस्तृत निर्देश के अनुसार 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के मार्गदर्शन के लिए शासकीय तथा निजी स्कूल खोल दिए गए। हालांकि कक्षा संचालित नहीं होगी, परंतु विषय संबंधी शिक्षक विद्यार्थियों को मार्गदर्शन दे सकते हैं। कोरोना के कारण सभी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति 8 से 10 के बीच रही।

स्कूल में कुल संख्या से 1% छात्र भी स्कूल में शिक्षकों से मार्गदर्शन लेने नहीं पहुंचे। जो इक्का-दुक्का छात्र-छात्राएं स्कूल आए, उनको भी प्राचार्य और शिक्षकों ने पालक सहमति पत्र दिए। इसमें पालक की स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों को मार्गदर्शन देने की अनिवार्य शर्त शामिल है। इसे विद्यार्थियों के बालों को भरना होगा। उसके बाद ही स्कूल के प्राचार्य विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाने की अनुमति देंगे। कुल मिलाकर विद्यार्थियों के लिए पहला दिन नीरस रहा। स्कूलों में पढ़ाई नहीं हुई। महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय की प्राचार्य रेणुका परमार ने बताया कि स्कूल में 9वीं से 12वीं तक की 677 लड़कियां पढ़ती हैं। इसमें से सोमवार को 15 उपस्थित रही। इनको पालक सहमति पत्र दिए गए हैं। उनके पालक द्वारा सहमति दिए जाने के बाद उनकी विषय संबंधित मार्गदर्शन दिया जाने लगेगा। उत्कृष्ट स्कूल प्राचार्य केके अवस्थी ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों को एसएमएस से सूचित कर दिया है और उन्हें पालक सहमति पत्र भरने को दिए जा रहे हैं।

विद्यालय के लिए यह है प्रमुख मापदंड
डीईओ यूयू भिड़े ने बताया कि माशिमं द्वारा स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर के अनुसार जिले के उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय खोले जा सकते हैं। इसमें कक्षा का संचालन नहीं किया जाएगा बल्कि आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पालकों की सहमति से जिन विषयों में उनको कठिनाई हो रही है, उनके शिक्षकों को पढ़ाएंगे। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से शिक्षक और विद्यार्थी के बीच हर गतिविधि के दौरान 6 फीट की दूरी रहेगी। अगर कक्षा लगाने की जरूरत पड़ती है तो बैंच पर एक ही छात्र बैठ सकेगा तथा रूम में 20 से अधिक छात्र नहीं होंगे। ज्यादा छात्र होने पर उनको अलग क्लास की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके अलावा हर स्कूल में आइसोलेशन वार्ड रहेगा।

कोरोना संबंधी शिक्षक कर्मचारी या विद्यार्थी को लक्षण दिखते हैं तो उसको उस वार्ड में रखा जाएगा और जिला अस्पताल में तुरंत सूचना दी जाएगी। प्रतिदिन स्कूलों और उनके उपकरण तथा रूम, शौचालय को सैनिटाइजर किया जाएगा। शिक्षक ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ वर्चुअल और ऑफलाइन विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ा सकेंगे। इधर डीईओ यूयू भिड़े ने बताया कि केवल मंडल से मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूल मंडल की एसओपी के निर्देशानुसार 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को मार्गदर्शन दे सकते हैं। इसके लिए उनको पालक से सहमति लेना जरूरी है।

