  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Shajapur
  • The Crooks Cut Down The Sandalwood Tree From The Government Quarters Behind The SP Bungalow, Fear Of Vehicle Theft From The Police Station Of Lalghati

पुलिस को खुली चुनौती:एसपी बंगले के पीछे सरकारी क्वार्टर से चंदन का पेड़ काट ले गए बदमाश, लालघाटी पुलिस को थाने से ही वाहन चोरी का डर

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लालघाटी थाने में स्कार्पियो के पहिए निकालकर खड़ा कर दिया

आमजन की सुरक्षा का दम भरने वाली शाजापुर पुलिस इन दिनों चंदन चोर, बाइक चोर और कंजर गिरोह के आंतक से डरी हुई दिख रही है। बेखौफ बदमाशों ने एसपी बंगले के पीछे सरकारी क्वार्टर से ही चंदन का पेड़ काटकर खुली चुनौती दे दी।

लगातार हो रही वारदातें व बदमाशों की मूवमेंट को देख लालघाटी पुलिस को तो परिसर में पड़े जब्ती के वाहनों के चोरी होने का ही डर सताने लगा है। इसके चलते पुलिस ने हनी ट्रेप गैंग द्वारा अपराध में उपयोग की गई स्कार्पियो के दो पहिए और बैटरी तक निकालकर थाने के अंदर रख लिए।

जानकारी के अनुसार एक नवंबर की रात बदमाशों ने एसपी बंगले के पीछे स्थित पीडब्ल्यूडी के सरकारी क्वार्टरों में लगे चंदन के पेड़ काट लिए थे। इसे लेकर अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ कोतवाली में केस भी दर्ज किया गया।

एसपी बंगले के पीछे हुई वारदात के बाद शहर में यह भी चर्चा रही कि एसपी बंगले में भी पेड़ काटने का प्रयास किया गया था लेकिन कोतवाली टीआई सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने भी इसे नकार दिया। हालांकि लालघाटी व कोतवाली पुलिस तीन दिनों से चंदन चोरों की तलाश में जुटी है1। रविवार रात करीब 8.30 बजे कोतवाली पुलिस ने दो युवक व एक वृद्ध को पूछताछ के लिए थाने बुलाया।

सोमवार दोपहर लालघाटी पुलिस ने भी कार सवार दो युवकों को थाने ले जाकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। लालघाटी पुलिस द्वारा पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए गए संदिग्धों को लेकर भी पुलिस ने चुप्पी साध रखी है। संदिग्धों के पास से कटर व अन्य सामग्री भी जब्त की गई। लेकिन थाना टीआई अनिल पुरोहित के अनुसार पूछताछ की जा रही है। पूरे मामले की तस्दीक होने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकेगा।

इधर, कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा ने बताया कि चंदन चोरी का मामला सामने आया था। आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। एसपी बंगले के पास चंदन के कई पेड़ हैं। 25 जुलाई 2019 को भी इसी क्षेत्र से बदमाशों ने चंदन का पेड़ काट दिया था। 2017 में डिप्टी कलेक्टर के बंगले में भी चंदन का पेड़ बदमाश चुरा ले गए थे।

थाने में खड़े वाहन में चोरी का डर, बैटरी व पहिए निकाले

हनी ट्रेप अपराध में उपयोग की गई स्कार्पियो वाहन के पहिए और बैटरी पुलिस ने इसलिए निकाल दिए कि कहीं बदमाशों की गैंग यहां से गाड़ी न ले जा सके। टीआई अनिल पुरोहित वाहन के पहिए निकालने के पीछे ऐसा ही तर्क देते हुए कहा कि थाने का परिसर सुरक्षित नहीं है। एक तरफ स्टेडियम का पूरा रास्ता खुला पड़ा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर वाहनों को सुरक्षित रखने की जगह भी नहीं होने के कारण ऐसा किया गया।

