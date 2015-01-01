पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवेश का चौथा चरण खत्म:लॉ कॉलेज के फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थी प्रमोट नहीं हुए, क्योंकि प्रबंधन के पास डेटा ही नहीं

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के पास डेटा पर कॉलेज अलग हुआ

लॉ कॉलेज के फाइनल सेमेस्टर अर्थात 5वें सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों का एडमिशन चौथे चरण के बाद भी नहीं हुआ है, क्योंकि इसके लिए लिंक इनीशिएट करना पड़ती है ताकि प्रमोट हुए बच्चे कॉलेज में फीस भर सकें और एडमिशन को पुख्ता कर सकें।

इसकी जवाबदारी कॉलेज प्रबंधन की रहती है, लेकिन वर्तमान में कॉलेज में कोई लेने को तैयार नहीं है। प्रबंधन का कहना है कि हमारे पास डेटा नहीं है, डेटा बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के पास है। जिन्हें लिंक इनीशिएट कर विद्यार्थियों की फीस जमा करानी चाहिए। बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर ललित पाटीदार बताते हैं कि लॉ कॉलेज के तीसरे और पांचवें सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट किया जाना हैं।

इसके लिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन को विक्रम यूनिवर्सिटी की आईटी सेल सहित भोपाल के आईटी सेल से बात करना होगी। इससे भोपाल की आईटी सेल उज्जैन के आईटी टीम को लॉ कॉलेज को लिंक भेजेगी। इसके बाद लॉ कॉलेज प्रबंधन अपने यूजर आईडी से प्रमोट हुए विद्यार्थियों की फीस जमा कराकर उनके एडमिशन पुख्ता कर सकेगा।

इधर लॉ कॉलेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डॉ. एम.के. कनेरिया का कहना है कि सभी कार्य की पावर अथॉरिटी विक्रम यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीकेएसएन कॉलेज को दे रखी है, हमारे हाथ में कुछ नहीं है।

बीकेएसएन काॅलेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डॉ. वीके शर्मा के मुताबिक लीड कॉलेज में 7000 से ज्यादा एडमिशन हो चुके हैं और लॉ कॉलेज के पांचवें सेमेस्टर के मात्र 50 विद्यार्थी होंगे। इनकी लिंक इनीशिएट करवाकर उनकी फीस जमा कराई जा सकती है। यह बेहद आसान प्रक्रिया है इसे प्रबंधन बड़ी आसानी से कर सकता है। विक्रम यूनिवर्सिटी से बात करते हैं।

यहां फंस रहा है पेंच

बीकेएसएन कॉलेज से 2016 में लॉ कॉलेज को अलग कर एक अलग कॉलेज का दर्जा दे दिया गया था। लॉ कॉलेज बीकेएसएन कॉलेज में ही संचालित हो रहा है। लॉ कालेज का प्रबंधन का कहना है कि तब के नवीन एडमिशन के विद्यार्थी का डेटा कॉलेज के पास है जो अब पांचवें सेमेस्टर में है। इसलिए बीकेएसएन कॉलेज को ही उनकी लिंक इनीशिएट करवाकर फीस जमा करना है। जबकि बीकेएसएन कॉलेज प्रबंधन का मानना है कि यह कार्य लॉ कॉलेज के प्रबंधन को ही करना चाहिए।

