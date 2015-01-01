पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Shajapur
  The Fugitive Colonizer, Who Spent More Than 30 Lakh Rupees On More Than 50 Farmers And Laborers, Has Not Registered A Case Even After Two Months

भू-माफियाओं की नजरअंदाजी:50 से ज्यादा किसान और मजदूरों को 30 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की चपत लगाने वाले भगोड़े काॅलोनाइजर पर दो माह बाद भी प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुरम डालकर खेत की जमीन पर काट दी थी अवैध काॅलोनी
  • किसी को 15-15 हजार तो किसी को पीडीसी चेक देकर कॉलोनाइजर ने दिया चकमा

कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद भी अवैध काॅलोनाइजरों पर कार्रवाई में पुलिस की मेहरबानी बनी हुई है। बेरछा रोड के पास गोल्याखेड़ी क्षेत्र में अवैध काॅलोनी काटकर 50 से ज्यादा किसानों और मजदूरों को 30 लाख रुपए की चपत लगाने का मामला सामने आए दो माह हाे गया। पीड़ितों ने धोखाधड़ी करने वाले काॅलोनाइजर को थाने भी ले गए, लेकिन पुलिस और पीड़ितों को चकमा देकर गायब हो गया। इसके बाद भी कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा भगोड़े काॅलोनाइजर पर दो माह बाद भी एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की गई।

अपने सपनों का आशियाना बनाने के लिए मेहनत की कमाई से प्लाट खरीदने वाले किसानों और मजदूरों को जब पुलिस कार्रवाई पर भरोसा नहीं रहा तो उन्होंने अब मुख्यमंत्री तक शिकायत कर दी है। इधर, कोतवाली पुलिस ने तर्क दिया है कि गिरफ्तार किए बिना प्रकरण दर्ज करने से आरोपी फरार हो जाएगा। जबकि भगोड़ा काॅलोनाइजर कुछ समय पूर्व थाने पहुंचकर कुछ लोगों को 15-15 हजार रुपए और किसी को पीडीसी चेक देकर चकमा दे गया। पीड़ित विजयगिरि गोस्वामी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने आश्वासन दिया था कि जल्द कार्रवाई की जाएगी, लेकिन अब तक काॅलोनाइजर का पता तक नहीं चला कि वह कहां है।

शिकायत मिली, गिरफ्तारी कर केस दर्ज करेंगे
कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा ने बताया प्लाॅट बेचने और बाद में जमीन नहीं देने के मामले में शिकायत मिली है। सुनील जाटव के संबंध में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है, जल्द ही उसकी गिरफ्तारी कर प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाएगा।

ऐसे बनाई अवैध काॅलोनी
सीहोर निवासी सुनील जाटव ने पहले शुजालपुर में एक प्रापर्टी ब्रोकर का ऑफिस खोला और उसके बाद शाजापुर के एक दलाल धर्मेंद्र शर्मा के साथ मिलकर शाजापुर के गोल्याखेड़ी क्षेत्र में एक किसान से 9 बीघा जमीन खरीदकर मुरम डालकर काॅलोनी काट दी। यहां उसने 50 से ज्यादा प्लाटों पर चूना लाइन भी बनाई। इसी को दिखाकर आसपास के किसानों और अन्य मजदूरों से एक से तीन लाख रुपए तक का बयाना लेकर प्लाट बेच दिए, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के दौरान जमीन मालिक और सुनील जाटव के बीच सौदा खत्म हो गया। इसके बाद से वह गायब है।

पीड़ितों ने जुटाए साक्ष्य
काॅलोनाइजर के गायब होने की खबर लगते ही क्षेत्र में प्लाट लेने वाले पीड़ितों में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस थाने से लेकर जनसुनवाई और एसपी ऑफिस में भी अधिकारियों से लिखित शिकायत की गई। इस दौरान पीड़ितों द्वारा उसे कोतवाली थाने भी ले जाया गया। जहां उसने पुलिस को यह कहकर चकमा दे दिया कि वह सभी के रुपए लौटा देगा, लेकिन इसके बाद भी जब लोगों को रुपए नहीं मिले तो उन्होंने सुनील के विरुद्ध दस्तावेजी साक्ष्य के साथ रुपए लेते-देते वीडियो फुटेज भी जुटा कर एक बार फिर कोतवाली थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर की शिकायत
सुनील जाटव की धोखाधड़ी में फंसे गोस्वामी ने बताया कि वह थाने के चक्कर काट काटकर परेशान हो गया है। कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। कुछ समय पूर्व सुनील जाटव ने 20-25 हजार रुपए देकर कहा था कि बाकी रुपए भी लौटा देगा। लेकिन न तो वह आया और न ही उसके मोबाइल पर बात हो पा रही है। ऐसे में कार्रवाई नहीं होने के बाद सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

