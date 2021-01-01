पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा माह:यातायात के नियमों की जानकारी देने मक्सी पुलिस पहुंची टोल टैक्स प्लाजा पर, जांच की तो कोई बिना हेलमेट था तो किसी के पास दस्तावेज भी नहीं

मक्सी/शाजापुर6 घंटे पहले
  • नियम तोड़ने वाले वाहन चालकों को माला पहनाकर पुलिस बोली- घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है, इसलिए नियमों का पालन करें

सड़क हादसों की रोकथाम के लिए पुलिस लगातार प्रयास कर रही हैं। ऐसे में पिछले दिनों शुरू हुए सड़क सुरक्षा माह के दौरान पुलिस विभिन्न संगठनों को साथ लेकर वाहन चालकों को जागरूक करने में जुट गई।

ऐसी ही एक गतिविधि आयोजित करते हुए मक्सी पुलिस गत दिनों हाईवे स्थित टोल टैक्स प्लाजा पहुंची। यहां वाहन चालकों की जांच शुरू की तो किसी के पास हेलमेट नहीं था तो किसी के पास वाहन संबंधित दस्तावेज नहीं मिले। नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वाले वाहन चालकों को माला पहनाकर समझाइश दी गई कि उनके घर कोई इंतजार कर रहा है। इसलिए वे अपने परिवार की खुशियों के लिए नियमों का पालन करें।

टोल प्लाजा प्रभारी वीरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि टोल टैक्स प्लाजा पर मक्सी पुलिस के नेतृत्व में सड़क सुरक्षा माह का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को नियमों का पालन करने के प्रति जागरूक करने के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। इसी कड़ी में गत दिनों मक्सी थाना टीआई मनीष दुबे भी यहां पहुंचे। उन्होंने नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वाले वाहन चालकों को समझाइश दी कि वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट व सीट बेल्ट का इस्तेमाल करें।

नशे में वाहन न चलाने की स्थिति में दुर्घटना का शिकार भी हो सकते हैं। हादसों से बचने के लिए रफ्तार पर नियंत्रण तथा वाहन चलाते वक्त मोबाइल पर बात न करने पर जोर दिया। दुबे ने कहा कि ज्यादातर हादसे इसी वजह से होते हैं। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों ने यातायात नियमों से संबंधित पर्चे भी बांटे।

इस मौके पर एसआई ललिता ठाकुर, एएसआई भुवनेश्वर भगत, एएसआई केदार पटेल, मनोहर सिंह, महेश यादव, सूचना संकलन के आरक्षक तेजपाल सिसाैदिया सहित टोल प्लाजा स्टाफ हाईवे मैनेजर वीपी सक्सेना, रूट पेट्रोल ऑफिसर संदीप, ओमप्रकाश, रवींद्र गौतम, शिफ्ट इंचार्ज शिवेंद्र, बृजपाल, जितेंद्र इत्यादि मौजूद थे।

