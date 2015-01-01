पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बदमाशों ने थाने में बुलाने का कहकर युवक को कार में बैठाया, सुनसान क्षेत्र में ले जाकर पीटा

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मारपीट कर रास्ते में छोड़, देर रात थाने पहुंचा युवक

पुलिस बनकर युवक का अपहरण करने और सूने मकान में बंधक बनाकर मारपीट करने का मामला कोतवाली थाने में आया। बताया जा रहा है कि वारदात चीलर बांध के किनारे बसे सांपखेड़ा गांव के युवक के साथ हुई। पुलिस ने पीड़ित से लिखित शिकायती आवेदन लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि वारदात के दूसरे दिन भी आरोपियों का कोई पता नहीं लगा। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार मामले की तस्दीक करने के पहले कुछ भी कहना जल्दबाजी होगा। जांच कराई जा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे सांपखेड़ा निवासी देवकरण पिता दयाराम अपने रिश्तेदारों और समाजजन के साथ थाने पहुंचा। यहां उसने शिकायती आवेदन देकर बताया कि शुक्रवार दोपहर जब वह खेत पर जा रहा था, तब सरकारी स्कूल के पास काले रंग की गाड़ी ने उसका रास्ता रोक लिया।

गाड़ी में बैठे तीन अज्ञात युवकों ने खुद को पुलिस बताया और देवकरण को पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले जाने का कहकर गाड़ी में बैठा लिया। देवकरण को टंकी चौराहे से पहले रेलवे पुल तक ले जाने के बाद गाड़ी में तीन लोग और बैठे और पीड़ित को काली पट्टी बांधकर अज्ञात स्थान पर ले जाकर मारपीट की। इस मामले का विवाद संपत्ति का होना सामने आया।

पीड़ित देवकरण के जीजा हुकुम सिंह कराड़ा ने बताया कि देवकरण को गाड़ी में बैठाने वाले तीन अज्ञात युवकों के साथ उन्हीं के समाज के दयाराम पिता प्रभुलाल निवासी शाजापुर, भगवान सिंह पिता रामसिंह, संजय पिता बलदेव ने लाठियों से मारपीट की। नामजद तीनों लोगों द्वारा देवकरण पर जमीन से कब्जा छोड़ने की बात कही जा रही थी। वारदात से पहले देवकरण के जीजा हुकुम सिंह सहायक सचिव गर्डिया गुर्जर को भी फोन पर धमकी दी थी।

हुकुम सिंह के अनुसार आरोपी दयाराम सरकारी शिक्षक होने के बाद भी आपराधिक गतिविधियों में लिप्त बदमाशों की मदद से डराने-धमकाने का काम कर रहा है। टीआई यूएस अलावा के मुताबिक युवक के अपहरण का मामला सामने आया है, देर रात ही युवक का मेडिकल कराकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। तस्दीक के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया जाएगा।

