परंपरा:आज सजेगा कंस का दरबार दो दिन बाद मंच पर होगा विराजित

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
देशभर में प्रसिद्ध कंस वधोत्सव की तैयारियां पांच दिन पहले से शुरू कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद भी कंस दरबार सजाने में दो दिन की देर हो गई यानी भाई दूज को तैयार होने वाला मंच बुधवार को बना। आयोजन समिति द्वारा बुधवार देर रात सोमवारिया बाजार में मंच बनाकर 15 फीट ऊंचे पुतले को कंस दरबार में बैठा दिया जाएगा। खास बात यह है कि 15 फीट ऊंचा कंस का पुतला अब 24 नवंबर तक लोगों को कोरोना की चेन तोड़ने का संदेश देते दिखाई देगा।

बालवीर हनुमान मंदिर पर मंगलवार रात कंस के पुतला को अंतिम रूप देने के साथ कंस चौराहा सोमवारिया बाजार में मंच बनाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई। बुधवार को इसे विराजित कर दिया जाएगा। समिति के तुलसीराम भावसार और अजय उदासी ने बताया कंस वधोत्सव ऐतिहासिक परंपरा है। इसे तोड़ा नहीं जा सकता, इसमें स्थानीय कलाकारों सहित शहर के सभी लोगों की भावनाएं भी जुड़ी हैं। संक्रमण को देखते हुए वधोत्सव का जुलूस तभी निकाला जाएगा, जब शासन से अनुमति मिलेगी।

कलाकारों ने शुरू किया संवादों का अभ्यास

24 नवंबर को कंस दशमी मनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए स्थानीय कलाकारों ने अपने-अपने संवादों को लेकर अभ्यास भी शुरू कर दिया है। इस बार भी 25 से अधिक कलाकार आयोजन में शामिल रहेंगे। आयोजन से जुड़े ऋषि भट्ट ने बताया कि वे 22 साल से इस आयोजन से जुड़े हैं। कई बार कृष्ण और बलराम की भूमिका निभा चुके हैं। अब उनका बेटा ऋषभ भी आयोजन का हिस्सा बनने लगे हैं। इसी तरह कंस के सेनापति की भूमिका निभाने वाले अनिल गुप्ता का परिवार भी तीन पीढ़ियों से आयोजन का हिस्सा बने हुए हैं। स्थानीय कलाकारों ने अभी से तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है।

शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन कर किए जाएंगे आयोजन

कंसवधोत्सव पर संक्रमण काल को देखते हुए आयोजन समिति इस बार विशेष एहतियात बरत रही है। समिति के तुलसीराम भावसार ने बताया कि समिति ने जिला प्रशासन को अनुमति के लिए आवेदन भी दे दिए हैं। जुलूस को लेकर कुछ बदलाव किया जा सकता है, लेकिन देवताओं और दानवों के बीच वाद-संवाद का वाकयुद्ध जरूर होगा।

