प्रवेश प्रक्रिया:कॉलेज में प्रवेश के चौथे चरण का आज आखिरी दिन, तीन बार बढ़ चुकी है प्रक्रिया

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सेकंड तथा फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थी 25 नवंबर तक भर सकेंगे आवेदन फाॅर्म

जिले सहित शहर के कॉलेज में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का सोमवार को आखिरी दिन है। चौथे चरण की प्रक्रिया लंबी हो चुकी है और अभी तक तीन बार बढ़ चुकी है। इसके पहले कभी भी शासन द्वारा तीन चरणों में ही भर्ती की जाती थी। सेकंड और फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थियों के पास प्रवेश के लिए दो दिन ज्यादा रहेंगे। वे 25 नवंबर तक अपने आवेदन जमा कर सकते हैं। 30 नवंबर तक फीस जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख है।

वहीं लॉ कॉलेज के फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट करने के मामले में बीकेएसएन कॉलेज द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट किया गया है, क्योंकि लॉ कॉलेज के पास उन विद्यार्थियों का डेटा नहीं था। गौरतलब है कि 2016 में विधि विभाग को बीकेएसएन कॉलेज से अलग कर लॉ कॉलेज का अलग से दर्जा दिया गया था, परंतु जमीन नहीं होने से यह लीड कॉलेज में ही संचालित हो रहा है।

सीनियर छात्रों को दो दिन तक अवसर

लीड कॉलेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डॉ. वी.के. शर्मा ने बताया कि नवीन विद्यार्थियों की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का दौर खत्म होने के बाद सीनियर सेकंड तथा फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थियों की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके लिए उन्हें दो दिन का समय मिलेगा। इन्हें पास होने पर अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाना रहता है, जो 25 नवंबर तक हो जाएगा। इसके बाद ये विद्यार्थी फीस जमा कर अपना एडमिशन पक्का कर सकते हैं।

बीकेएसएन कॉलेज को ही करना पड़े लॉ कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों के एडमिशन

लॉ कॉलेज के फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट करने के लिए लिंक खुलवानी थी, जो विक्रम यूनिवर्सिटी तथा भोपाल आईटी सेल द्वारा किया जाना था, परंतु लॉ कॉलेज स्टाफ की लापरवाही से चतुर्थ चरण की अंतिम तारीख निकल जाने के बाद भी इन विद्यार्थियों का एडमिशन नहीं हुआ था।

उसके बाद चतुर्थ चरण की 23 नवंबर तक तारीख बढ़ाई गई। बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के पास इन विद्यार्थियों का डेटा होने से सीनियर कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ललित पाटीदार द्वारा प्रमोट का कार्य किया गया। इससे विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश मिल गया। अब ये विद्यार्थी 30 नवंबर तक फीस जमा कर अपना एडमिशन पुख्ता कर सकते हैं।

