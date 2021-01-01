पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का मिजाज:आज और कंपकंपाएगी ठंड; रात का पारा 5.40, आठ किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा ने ठिठुराया

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण रविवार से फिर छाएंगे बादल

इस साल की शुरुआत से ही मौसम हर 10-15 दिनों में अपना मिजाज लगातार बदल रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी 5.4 डिग्री के न्यूनतम पारे के साथ 8 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली ठंडी हवा ने लोगों की कंपकंपी छुड़ा दी।

ऐसे में पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से पड़ रही ठंड के कहर का आज यानी शनिवार को भी शहर के लोगों को सामना करना पड़ेगा। इसके बाद रविवार से एक बार फिर शहर के बादल छाने से तापमान में बढ़ाेतरी की संभावना दिखाई दे रही है। इसके बाद से ठंड के हालात सुधरेंगे। जिला अस्पताल स्थित मौसम केंद्र में दर्ज किए आंकड़ाें के अनुसार शुक्रवार का अधिकतम तापमान 24.4 तो न्यूनतम 5.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि हवा की रफ्तार औसत से ढाई गुना तेज होकर 8 किमी प्रति घंटे रही। इसी कारण न्यूनतम पारा लोगों के लिए कहर बन गया।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ सत्येंद्र धनाेतिया के अनुसार 31 जनवरी से दिन व रात के तापमान में धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाेतरी होगी। क्योंकि वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण भाेपाल के आसपास बारिश होने की संभावना बनी हुई है। इसके चलते बादल छाए रहेंगे, लेकिन जिले में बारिश की संभावना नहीं रहेगी। बादलों के कारण आने वाले दिनों में न्यूनतम पारा भी 10 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाएगा।

अभी ठंड की विदाई नहीं
मौसम के जानकार धनोतिया के अनुसार ठंड का असर शनिवार को भी कड़क ही रहेगा, लेकिन रविवार से इसमें बदलाव शुरू हो जाएगा। पर अभी ठंड की विदाई का कोई आसार नजर नहीं आ रहा है। 4-5 फरवरी के बाद एक बार फिर मौसम बदलेगा और ठंड का असर फिर से दिखाई देगा। ऐसा ही बदलाव मार्च माह तक दो-तीन बार देखने को मिल सकता है।

