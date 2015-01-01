पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाईवे पर किया भूमिपूजन:ट्रक कटिंग पर अब लगेगा अंकुश, नौ लाख से तैयार होगा भवन

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो सालों से अटकी पुलिस चौकी की फाइल को लेकर भास्कर ने हर बार बनाया मुद्दा, हाईवे पर किया भूमिपूजन

नेशनल हाईवे पर ट्रक कटिंग जैसी वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाने के साथ मुसीबत में फंसे राहगीरों की मदद के लिए शाजापुर पुलिस हमेशा अलर्ट रहेगी। मंगलवार को शाजापुर एसपी पंकज श्रीवास्तव ने नैनावद के पास पुलिस सहायता केंद्र का भूमिपूजन कर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करा दिया। ज्ञात रहे हाईवे निर्माण के चलते टूट चुकी पुलिस चौकी के स्थान पर नई चौकी निर्माण की फाइल उज्जैन जिले की तराना तहसील में अटकी पड़ी थी।

मंगलवार को नैनावद महाकाल मंदिर के पास करीब ढाई बीघा जमीन पुलिस को अलाट की गई थी। लेकिन इसके भवन निर्माण के लिए करीब 9 लाख रुपए की राशि का अवार्ड तराना तहसील के राजस्व शाखा में अटका होने से चौकी का निर्माण नहीं हाे पा रहा था।

ऐसे में शाजापुर एसपी श्रीवास्तव ने हाईवे पर बढ़ती वारदातों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एसडीओपी शाजापुर को निर्देश देते हुए पुलिस सहायता केंद्र की अटकी राशि को लेकर प्रक्रिया तेज करा दी। इसके बाद गत दिनों शाजापुर पुलिस के खाते में उक्त 9 लाख रुपए की राशि आते ही मंगलवार से ही भवन निर्माण का भूमिपूजन करा दिया गया।

कंजर गिरोह की निगरानी के साथ राहगीरों को मिलेगी मदद
जिले के मक्सी और शाजापुर से होकर गुजरे नेशनल हाईवे पर अब जल्द ही आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर अंकुश लग जाएगा। अब यहां एक बार फिर से पुलिस सहायता केंद्र बनने की शुरुआत हो गई है। यह केंद्र मक्सी और शाजापुर के लालघाटी थाने से जुड़ा रहने के कारण कंजर गिरोह पर निगरानी रखने में आसानी होगी तो मुसीबत में फंसे राहगीरों को पुलिस की मदद भी मिल जाएगी।

हाईवे निर्माण के बाद एबी रोड पर दूर हुए चार थाने

देवास जिले के बाद राजगढ़ जिले की सीमा तक शाजापुर जिले में हाइवे का करीब 55 किमी हिस्सा शामिल है। पुराने एबी रोड पर चार थाने हुआ करते थे, लेकिन नेशनल हाईवे के निर्माण के बाद मक्सी, शाजापुर के लालघाटी और कोतवाली थाने हाईवे से दूर हो गए। ऐसे में किसी वारदात का शिकार होने पर पीडितों को अलग अलग थाने क्षेत्रों में भटकना पड़ता था। अब पुलिस सहायता केंद्र पर पहुंचते ही राहगीरों को मदद मिल जाएगी।

ट्रक कटिंग का मुख्य केंद्र रही नैनावद घाटी

मक्सी से लेकर शाजापुर के बीच का 25 किमी क्षेत्र कंजरों की वारदात से कुख्यात हो गया। लूट-वे के नाम से देशभर में शाजापुर का नेशनल हाईवे बदनाम होने के बाद पुलिस ने गिरोह के सफाए के लिए योजना बना रखी है। इसके तहत पहले पुलिस सहायता केंद्र की शुरुआत और बाद में यहां शस्त्र बल जवानों की तैनाती भी की जाएगी। ताकि मक्सी और शाजापुर के बीच के हिस्से में वारदात होते ही पीड़ितों को पुलिस सहायता मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें