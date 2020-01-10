पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुर्घटना:टायर फटने से बेकाबू हुआ ट्रक, पेड़ से टकराने के बाद आग लगी, ड्राइवर ने कूदकर बचाई जान

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6.45 बजे दुपाड़ा में हुई दुर्घटना, आग बुझाने के बाद फिर भभक उठा ट्रक

जिला मुख्यालय से 25 किमी दूर ग्राम दुपाड़ा में हुई दुर्घटना में चालक और क्लीनर की जान पर बन आई। बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार सुबह पौने सात बजे शाजापुर से आगर जा रहे ट्रक का टायर फटने से अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से जा टकराया। चालक कुछ समझता इसके पहले ही उसमें आग लग गई। चालक ने अपने साथी के साथ वाहन से कूदकर जान बचा ली। दुपाड़ा चौकी प्रभारी एसआई देवड़ा ने बताया दुर्घटना सुबह के समय हुई थी, इससे कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। डायल 100 से सूचना मिलते ही चौकी पुलिस भी मौके पहुंची, तब तक ट्रक में से आग की लपटें निकलना शुरू हो गई थी। चौकी प्रभारी देवड़ा ने बताया दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक शाजापुर के अ. गफ्फार का है। जिसे उसका चालक राहुल पिता पदमलाल चला रहा था। हादसे के बाद लगी आग से बचने के लिए दोनों कूद गए।

समय रहते पा लिया आग पर काबू : शाजापुर से दमकल दल ने पहुंचकर ट्रक की आग बुझा दी। इधर चालक और क्लीनर चौकी पर लिखा-पढ़ी करा ही रहे थे कि एक बार फिर से ट्रक में लगी आग भभक गई। समय रहते इसे भी बुझा लिया गया, नहीं तो पूरा वाहन जलकर राख हो जाता।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें