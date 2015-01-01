पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अफसरों की उदासीनता:मुआवजे के इंतजार में जान का खतरा उठा रहे ग्रामीण, एक ही रात में दो वाहन मकानों में घुसे

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलिंग तोड़ घरों के सामने तक पहुंचे वाहन

शहर के समीप हाईवे पर बसे छोटा सनकोटा के ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा नहीं मिलने पर सड़क निर्माण के बाद भी अपने मकान खाली नहीं किए। नतीजतन इन परिवारों के लोगों की जान खतरे में है।

बीती रात भी एक के बाद एक दो हादसों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन रेलिंग क्रास करते हुए मकानों तक पहुंच गए। बड़ा हादसा तो टल गया, फिर भी कुछ लोगों को मामूली चोट आई। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार शाजापुर और उज्जैन जिले के अफसरों के चक्कर काटने के बाद भी मुआवजा नहीं मिला है।

गांव के माखन पिता भागीरथ ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात 9.30 बजे कार अनियंत्रित होकर रेलिंग क्रास करते हुए मकानों तक पहुंच गई। इससे घर के पास बैठे कुछ युवकों ने इधर-उधर भागकर अपनी जान बचाई।

इस हादसे की चर्चा खत्म भी नहीं हुई थी कि रात 12 बजे ऐसा ही एक और वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर यहां बने घरों तक पहुंच गया। गनीमत रही कि इस समय कोई भी घर के बाहर नहीं था वरना बड़ा हादसा हो जाता। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार आए दिन इस तरह के हादसे हो रहे हैं। जल्द ही हमारे मकानों की सुरक्षा या मुआवजे की व्यवस्था नहीं हुई तो किसी भी दिन हमारी जान चली जाएगी।

चार माह पहले हुए हादसे के बाद भी सबक नहीं लिया

हाईवे निर्माण के बाद यह हादसा पहला नहीं है। इसके पहले भी ऐसे ही हादसे में तेज रफ्तार कार 20 फीट नीचे तक उतर गई थी। यह हादसा चार माह पूर्व हुआ था, इसके बाद भी अफसरों ने सबक नहीं लिया। गांव के हजारी पिता मांगीलाल, राजेश पिता रूपसिंह नारायण पिता गब्बाजी, रमेश पिता गोवर्धन ने बताया कि सरकारी तंत्र के यही हाल रहे तो किसी भी दिन हम लोगों की जान चली जाएगी।

तकनीकी गड़बड़ी होने से हादसों का न्योता देता हाईवे

छोटा सनकोटा क्षेत्र में शाजापुर की ओर आने वाले हिस्से में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी सामने आई थी। यहां आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। शुक्रवार रात हुए हादसे के बाद जब भास्कर ने पड़ताल की तो पता चला छोटा सनकोटा के समीप रेलिंग के पास भी हादसे को न्योता देता हुए सड़क बनाई गई। यहां सीसी रोड के दो हिस्से अलग अलग दिखाई दे रहे हैं। ग्रामीण रमेश ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को भी कार रेलिंग से रगड़ते हुए घरों तक पहुंच गई थी।

मुआवजा प्रकरण को लेकर अब नया पेंच

तीन साल से शाजापुर और उज्जैन जिले की तहसील में अटके मुआवजा प्रकरणों को लेकर अब नया पेंच सामने आया है। तराना एसडीएम एकता जायसवाल ने इस मामले में एनएचएआई के अफसरों से मुआवजे को लेकर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी थी लेकिन उनके उप चुनाव में राजगढ़ चले जाने के बाद मामला ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया। वहीं तराना एसडीएम कार्यालय के एक वरिष्ठ कर्मचारी के अनुसार एनएचए ने इस मामले में जमीन की जरूरत नहीं बताते हुए मुआवजा देने से साफ मना कर दिया।

प्रकरण को लेकर एक बार फिर पत्र लिखेंगे

मुआवजा प्रकरण को लेकर पूर्व में भी एनएचएआई के अफसरों को पत्र लिखा जा चुका है। उपचुनाव के बाद हाल ही में मैंने वापस ज्वाइन किया है। सोमवार को एक बार फिर प्रकरण को लेकर फॉलोअप लिया जाएगा।
-एकता जायसवाल, एसडीएम, तराना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें