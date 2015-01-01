पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:हलकी ठंड की बजाए शीतलहर के करीब पहुंचा मौसम, पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
बादल छंटते ही इस बार ठंड ने शुरुआत में ही रिकार्ड बनाना शुरू कर दिया। दीपावली पर बादलों के कारण बढ़ा तापमान मौसम साफ होते ही तेजी से लुढ़का और लोगों को हलकी ठंड का एहसास कराने के बजाए सीधे शीत लहर का आभास करा दिया।

ज्ञात रहे दीपावली के दौरान बादल छाने के कारण 30 व 20 डिग्री के आसपास रहने वाले दिन व रात के तापमान में अचानक गिरावट हो गई। मौसम साफ होते ही पिछले 5 दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान 31.2 डिग्री से लुढ़ककर 27.0 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इस न्यूनतम तापमान और तेजी से गिरा।

17 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 20.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था, जो 22 नवंबर को 10.2 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 9.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। खासकर दो दिन 20 नवंबर से तेज ठंड शुरू हुई। दो दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 17.3 डिग्री से 8 डिग्री गिरावट हो गई।

इस सीजन में पहली बार रविवार को पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा है। आने वाले दिनों में इसमें ओर ज्यादा गिरावट होने के आसार हैं। अब 1 डिग्री तापमान गिरावट होने पर ही जिले में शीतलहर शुरू हो जाएगी। ठंड का सीजन शुरू होने से पहले सुबह व शाम करीब 8-10 दिन तक हल्की ठंड रहती है।

इसमें पारा 15 डिग्री के आसपास रहता है। इसके एक सप्ताह बाद पारा 12 डिग्री के नीचे पहुंचकर ठंड शुरू होती है। लेकिन इस बार पारा हल्की ठंड की बजाए सीधे शीतलहर के करीब पहुंच गया। ज्ञात रहे 8 डिग्री से नीचे तापमान होने की स्थिति को शीतलहर माना जाता है।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ सत्येंद्र धनोतिया ने बताया कि लॉ नीना के कारण इस बार ज्यादा समय तक ठंड का मौसम बने रहने के आसार हैं। साथ ही ठंड भी कड़ाके ही रहेगी। इसका असर सीजन के शुरुआत में ही दिखने लगा है। संभवत: मकर संक्रांति तक रहने वाली ठंड इस साल ठंड फरवरी अंत तक रहेगी।

आगे क्या : और बढ़ेगी ठंड

मौसम विशेषज्ञ सत्येंद्र धनोतिया के मुताबिक बादलों के छंटने के बाद धीरे धीरे पारे में गिरावट आने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन इसे उलट अचानक तेजी से पारा नीचे गिरा। आने वाले 4-5 दिन में पारा 8 डिग्री से नीचे तक पहुंचने के आसार हैं और इस स्थिति को शीतलहर माना जाता है।

पिछले एक सप्ताह में ऐसे गिरा दिन रात का तापमान

दिनांक अधि. न्यून.
16 नवंबर 31.6 19.2 डिग्री
17 नवंबर 31.2 20.0
18 नवंबर 31.0 18.6
19 नवंबर 30.0 18.5
20 नवंबर 27.0 17.3
21 नवंबर 26.5 11.6
22 नवंबर 27.0 09.8

