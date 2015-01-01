पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार आतंक का पर्याय बन चुकी है : कराड़ा

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
पश्चिम बंगाल की टीएमसी सरकार के विरोध में भाजपा नगर मंडल शाजापुर के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शनिवार काे बस स्टैंड पर जिलाध्यक्ष अम्बाराम कराड़ा और नगर अध्यक्ष नवीन राठौर के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी की।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने जो जानलेवा हमला किया उसका भाजपा नगर मंडल शाजापुर द्वारा विरोध किया गया। इस मौके पर कराड़ा ने कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल की सरकार आतंक का पर्याय बन चुकी है। भाजपा नेताओं पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। बंगाल की जनता ने ममता सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का मन बना लिया है, इसलिए ममता बनर्जी बौखलाई हुई है और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले करवा रही है।

भाजपा के पुतला दहन कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से पूर्व विधायक पुरुषोत्तम चंद्रवंशी, लक्ष्मीकांत माहेश्वरी, नपा अध्यक्ष क्षितिज भट्ट, उपाध्यक्ष मनोहर विश्वकर्मा, जिला महामंत्री दिनेश शर्मा, विलेश बिलवाडे, पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष शीतल भावसार, प्रदीप चंद्रवंशी, उमेश टेलर नगर मंडल के कई कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे। यह जानकारी भाजपा नगर मीडिया प्रभारी मुकेश श्रीवास्तव ने दी।

