वृद्ध मां पर घर में घुसकर हमला:बेटा डोरबेल बजा रहा था, तब घायल वृद्धा अंदर तड़पती रही, सीसीटीवी से पता चला- हमला हुआ है

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली थाने से 200 मीटर दूर स्थित व्रज विहार कॉलोनी में सनसनीखेज वारदात के बाद हड़कंप मच गया। घर में अकेली महिला को एक अज्ञात नकाबपोश बदमाश ने पहले चाकू से हमला कर घायल कर दिया और बाद में मकान के निचले और ऊपरी हिस्से में सामान बिखेरता रहा। वारदात के दौरान वृद्ध महिला का बेटा डोर बेल बजाता रहा पर जब किसी ने अंदर से दरवाजा नहीं खोला तो वह पड़ोसी के घर की छत से कूदकर अंदर पहुंचा तो पूरा माजरा समझ गया।

चौंकाने वाली बात यह भी सामने आई कि दोपहर करीब 3 बजे हुई वारदात की सूचना पुलिस को रात 8 बजे के लगभग दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज चेक करते हुए पड़ताल शुरू की है। हालांकि आरोपी के संबंध में कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लग सका।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार व्यापारी सुशील अग्रवाल घर में उनकी माताजी विद्या देवी अकेली थीं। तभी पुराने एबी रोड की तरफ से मास्क पहने एक युवक घर में घुसा और वृद्धा के हाथों में चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया।

इधर छत से कूदकर घर के अंदर पहुंचे व्यापारी सुशील अग्रवाल के अनुसार वह माताजी को घायल अवस्था में देखकर सीधे अस्पताल लेकर गए, जहां उपचार के बाद पुन: घर लौटने पर उन्होंने सीसीटीवी कैमरा चेक किया तो वारदात का खुलासा हुआ।

कहने से बच रही पुलिस- कोतवाली पुलिस फिलहाल कुछ भी कहने से बचती नजर आ रही है। वारदात चोरी की नीयत से किए जाने से लेकर व्यापारिक रंजिश आपसी विवाद जैसे अन्य बिंदुओं पर भी पुलिस जांच कर रही है। एसडीओपी संदीप मालवीय के अनुसार फुटेज सहित परिजन के बयान के तथ्यों की तस्दीक करने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकेगा।

बदमाश बड़े हमले की तैयारी में था, घर में घुसने से पहले चाकू निकाला, अंदर किसी को तलाश रहा था

भास्कर ने समांतर पड़ताल शुरू की तो युवक की बॉडी लैंग्वेज में क्रूरता दिखी। घर में घुसने से पहले युवक ने चाकू निकाल लिया था। खून से लथपथ जमीन पर गिरी वृद्धा को भी आते-जाते लात मारता रहा। सीसीटीवी में युवक इस तरह दिखा मानो वो किसी और को भी ढूंढ रहा है।

वारदात के बाद सामने आई सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी युवक घर के ऊपरी और निचले हिस्से के अलग-अलग कमरों में घूमता नजर आया। पुलिस ने जब व्यापारी सुशील अग्रवाल से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने बताया कि बेटी श्वेता के कमरे में ₹1 लाख 90 हजार रुपए रखे हुए थे, जो गायब है।

