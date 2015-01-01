पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी के लिए हंगामा:महिलाओं ने हाईवे जाम किया, बच्चों ने साइकिलें रख रास्ता रोका

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पेयजल के नाम पर 12 साल में 15 करोड़ खर्च करने के बाद भी नहीं सुधरी पेयजल सप्लाई

पानी सप्लाई के मामले में शाजापुर नगर पालिका पूरी तरह फेल साबित हो रही है। पेयजल के नाम पर 12 साल में 15 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी सप्लाई व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हुआ। एक दिन छोड़कर हो रही सप्लाई में शहर के कई इलाकों में पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता। इसी समस्या को लेकर पिछले एक साल से जूझ रहे हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के रहवासियों ने सोमवार को हाईवे पर चक्काजाम कर दिया।

वाकया सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे का है। सप्लाई के दौरान नल से सिर्फ हवा निकलते देख लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। महिलाओं से लेकर बच्चे तक सब खाली कैन लिए हाईवे पर पहुंच गए। यहां खाली कैन रखकर चक्काजाम कर दिया। हाईवे के अप व डाउन दोनों लाइन पर खड़े होकर महिलाओं ने रास्ता रोक दिया।

इधर, दूसरी तरफ हाईवे से एसपी कार्यालय की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क पर बच्चों ने साइकिलें रखकर वह रास्ता भी रोक दिया। सूचना मिलते ही यहां लालघाटी टीआई अनिल पुरोहित पहुंचे और डंडे दिखाकर लोगों को हटाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस का यह रुख देख रहवासियों का गुस्सा और बढ़ गया।

उन्होंने अपनी समस्या का निराकरण नहीं होने तक हाईवे से नहीं हटने की जिद पकड़ ली। इसी दौरान कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन की गाड़ी भी वहां पहुंच गई। कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ भूपेंद्र कुमार दीक्षित को बुलाकर तत्काल रहवासियों की समस्याओं का समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए। सीएमओ ने रहवासियों से चर्चा कर एक दो दिन में ही समस्या का पूरी तरह से निपटारा करा देने का वादा किया। तब कहीं जाकर लोग हाईवे से हटे और आवागमन शुरू हो सका।

एक साल से नहीं दे रहे ध्यान
हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी राधेश्याम मालवीय ने बताया कि बगैर मोटर लगाए नल से पानी ही नहीं निकलता। मोटर लगाने के बाद भी सप्लाई के पूरे समय में सिर्फ दो कैन पानी ही एकत्रित हो पाता है। समस्या को लेकर एक साल से नपा के कर्मचारियों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। बावजूद किसी ने इस तरफ ध्यान नहीं दिया। मजबूरन सोमवार को हमें सड़क पर आना पड़ा।

टंकी चालू हो जाए तो समस्या दूर
लालघाटी क्षेत्र में पहले से प्रेशर की परेशानी है। इसको लेकर पूर्व परिषदों ने यहां नई टंकी बना दी, लेकिन इस टंकी से सप्लाई अब तक चालू नहीं कराई। यदि इस टंकी से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू करा दी जाए तो सारी समस्या ही निपटा जाएगी।

15 करोड़ खर्च किए, परिणाम शून्य
सप्लाई सुधारने के लिए 12 साल में 15 करोड़ खर्च कर दिए। यानी जो योजना 30 साल में बढ़ती आबादी को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार की थी, 12 साल तो निर्माण में ही निकल गए। इतनी राशि खर्च करने के बाद भी नतीजा जीरो निकला।

ऐसी समस्या होगी तो लाइन ही बदल देंगे
^रहवासियों ने इससे पहले मुझे समस्या से अवगत नहीं कराया है। उक्त लाइन को चेक करवा लेते हैं। यदि प्रेशर या कम पानी संबंधी परेशानी होगी तो लाइन ही बदल दी जाएगी।
- भूपेंद्र दीक्षित, सीएमओ नगर पालिका शाजापुर

टीआई से बहस : मौके पर पहुंच टीआई अनिल पुरोहित ने हाईवे पर खड़े लोगों को कार्रवाई करने का हवाला देते हुए वहां से हटने का अल्टीमेटम दिया। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने डंडा उठाकर लोगों को हटाने की कोशिश की। हालांकि बाद में लोगों के मजबूत इरादे देख ठंडे पड़ गए।

