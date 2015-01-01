पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की मनमानी व प्रताड़ना से तंग:युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ खाया, गंभीर हालत में अस्तपाल में भर्ती,

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पड़ाेसी से विवाद की स्थिति निर्मित होने पर जिस व्यक्ति द्वारा पुलिस को सूचना दी गई, उसी को डायल 100 ने जमकर पीट दिया। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट की एसपी से शिकायत करने के बाद उसी पर प्रकरण भी दर्ज कर दिया। पुलिस के ऐसे ही रवैये से तंग आकर एक ग्रामीण ने मंगलवार दोपहर जहरीला पदार्थ गटक लिया। परिजन उसे गंभीर अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। यहां उसने पुलिस की बर्बरता की जानकारी मीडिया को दी।

मामला जिले के सलसलाई थाने क्षेत्र के ग्राम मदाना का है। यहां के निवासी लक्ष्मणसिंह ने बताया कि 8 नवंबर को वह अपने घर के पास कांक्रीट करा रहा था, तभी उसके पड़ोसी से इसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इस पर उसने डायल 100 को सूचना देकर विवाद शांत कराने बुलाया था। लक्ष्मण के अनुसार डायल 100 पर आए आरक्षकों और अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसके साथ, भाई और पत्नी के साथ भी मारपीट की। इसकी शिकायत उसने सोमवार को एसपी पंकज श्रीवास्तव से उनके कार्यालय पहुंचकर की थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर दिया।

सलसलाई टीआई बोले- युवक आदतन झगड़ालू : पुलिस पर मारपीट के इस मामले को लेकर सलसलाई थाना टीआई के.के. चोबे ने बताया कि ग्राम मदाना निवासी इस युवक ने मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों से ही अपशब्द कहे। शिकायतकर्ता आदतन झगड़ालू प्रवृत्ति का है, छोटी-छोटी बात पर विवाद अक्सर आते रहते हैं। इसे पूर्व में भी समझाइश दी गई थी। पुलिस द्वारा किसी भी तरह की कोई मारपीट नहीं की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें