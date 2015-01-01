पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हाईवे पर वाहन की टक्कर से युवक घायल, इंदौर रेफर

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 10.40 बजे मोहन बड़ोदिया से शाजापुर आ रहे शराब कंपनी का कर्मचारी को अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से गंभीर घायल हो गया। युवक के सिर, पैर व मुंह पर गंभीर चोट लगने से खून बहता रहा। मौके पर पहुंची डायल 100 ने घायल को गोल्डन आवर में सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी प्रवीण शर्मा के अनुसार यदि समय पर डायल 100 नहीं पहुंचती तो शायद युवक की मौत मौके पर ही हो जाती।

जानकारी के अनुसार मोहन बड़ोदिया निवासी अर्जुनसिंह पिता बाबूलाल (40) ड्यूटी करने के लिए शाजापुर आ रहा था। टुकराना जोड़ के पास उसे वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। गंभीर चोट आने से वह अचेत स्थिति में पहुंच गया।

जानकारी मिलते ही डायल 100 के आरक्षक दिनेश प्रजापति और पायलट विजय नागौर ने घायल को देखते ही भांप लिया कि यदि उसे समय रहते उपचार नहीं मिला तो उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो जाएगी। आरक्षक दिनेश ने राहगीरों और हाईवे स्थित होटल व्यवसायियों की मदद से घायल को डायल 100 में बैठाया और पायलट विजय ने 5-7 मिनट में ही अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया। यहां डाक्टरों से प्राथमिक उपचार कर उसे इंदौर रैफर कर दिया।

हाईवे से रोज आना-जाना करने वाले होटल व्यवसायी प्रवीण शर्मा ने बताया टुकराना जोड़ पर रोड क्रासिंग घुमावदार हिस्से में है। इससे दोनों ओर से आने वाले वाहन दिखाई नहीं देते। ऐसे में यहां आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। एनएचए अधिकारियों और यातायात पुलिस को यहां का सर्वे कर वाहनों की गति नियंत्रण करने के साथ संकेतक लगाना चाहिए।

