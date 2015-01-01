पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:भारतीया जनता पार्टी नगर मंडल का दो दिवसीय शिविर 13 दिसंबर से

शुजालपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय जनता पार्टी अपने संगठन को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए प्रत्येक मंडल पर दो दिवसीय शिविर आयोजित करेगी। इसमें पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मार्गदर्शन देकर कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षित करेंगे। इसी प्रशिक्षण का दो दिवसीय आयोजन भाजपा नगर मंडल द्वारा 13 व14 दिसंबर को भीलखेड़ी रोड़ स्थित निर्मल श्री गार्डन पर आयोजित किया जाएगा।

नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र तिवारी ने बताया कि आयोजित शिविर में वरिष्ठजनों व तय पर्यवेक्षक कार्यकर्ताओं को मार्गदर्शन देंगे। इसके लिए अभिषेक सक्सैना को संयोजक व व्यवस्था प्रमुख मनीष रामड़िया को बनाया गया है। वर्ग नियंत्रक की जिम्मेदारी किशोर खन्ना को दी गई। इस शिविर में कोरोना संक्रमण के लिए सभी पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं को मास्क पहनकर आना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें