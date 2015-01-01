पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूमिपूजन:भीलखेड़ी में 31.67 लाख की गोशाला व शिवपुरा में मार्ग निर्माण का राज्यमंत्री ने किया भूमिपूजन

शुजालपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शिवपुरा में महिलाओं की जल समस्या सुनने जमीन पर बैठ महिलाओं से किया मंत्री ने संवाद

राज्य शासन द्वारा गोवंश को संरक्षण प्रदान करने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर कराए जा रहे गोशाला निर्माण के क्रम में भीलखेड़ी में शुक्रवार को 31.68 लाख से प्रस्तावित गोशाला निर्माण का भूमिपूजन स्कूल शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार के आतिथ्य में हुआ। निर्माण स्थल पर आयोजित भूमिपूजन समारोह में प्रमुख रूप से पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष किशोर पाटीदार, भाजपा नेता अशोक नायक सहित अन्य ग्रामीण जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

भूमि पूजन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए स्कूल शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार ने कहा कि गोवंश का संरक्षण हर सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। इस कार्य में सभी को सामाजिक जनसहयोग से लेकर शासन सहयोग जुटाते हुए कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर गोशाला निर्माण होने से गोवंश को भटकने से रोका जा सकेगा तथा उनके लिए पोषण व्यवस्था करने में भी सुविधा होगी। इस दौरान ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच, सचिव सहित अन्य ग्रामीण जन भी उपस्थित थे।

भूमि पूजन में महिलाओं ने बताई जल समस्या- ग्राम शिवपुरा में 3.50 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले मार्ग निर्माण का भूमिपूजन भी स्कूल शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार के आतिथ्य में हुआ। इस दौरान इलाके की महिलाओं ने राज्यमंत्री के सामने पहुंचकर पेयजल की समस्या के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां पेयजल का कोई स्थाई स्रोत न होने से रहवासियों को पीने के पानी में समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है।

साथ ही महिलाओं ने अन्य समस्याओं के बारे में भी राज्यमंत्री से खुलकर संवाद किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं की समस्या सुनने विधायक व स्कूल शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री जमीन पर बैठ गए तथा करीब 20 मिनट तक महिलाओं से संवाद कर उन्हें आश्वस्त किया कि वह उनकी समस्याओं को सुलझाने में मदद करेंगे।

