जटाशंकर पर्यटन क्षेत्र:शहीद साथियों के परिजन को सम्मानित कर सामग्री भेंट की

शुजालपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • जटाशंकर पर्यटन क्षेत्र में एक्स सर्विसमैन फायर सोसाइटी ने किया आयोजन,समाजसेवी संस्थाओं का भी किया सम्मान

सरहद पर जल-थल-वायु सेना में पदस्थ रहे शहीद सैनिकों के परिजन की मदद के लिए एक्स सर्विसमैन वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के बैनर तले पूर्व सैनिकों ने एकत्र होकर शहीदों के बच्चों व परिजन को सैनिक मिलन समारोह में सामग्री भेंट की। शहीदों के परिजन की समस्याओं को जानने के साथ ही उनकी मदद के लिए रूपरेखा बनाते हुए आयोजन में समाज सेवा के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कार्य करने वाले संगठनों को भी पूर्व सैनिकों ने सम्मानित किया।जटाशंकर पर्यटन क्षेत्र के सभागृह में आयोजित सैनिक मिलन समारोह में भारतीय थल, वायु, जल सेना व केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबलों के संगठन में कार्यरत रहे सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों ने इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन मिलन समारोह के रूप में किया। सरस्वती पूजन कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई और इसके बाद कोरोना महामारी के दौर में प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में अपना अंशदान देने वाले दानदाताओं को भामाशाह पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। इलाके के शहीद पूर्व सैनिकों के परिजन व उनके बच्चों को अध्यापन कार्य के लिए स्टेशनरी तथा परिजन को कंबल भेंट कर सम्मानित किया गया। आयोजन में द पॉजिटिव स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के माध्यम से खिलाड़ियों को तराशने वाले राजू नायडू, हिंदी लेखिका संघ, युवाओं का संगठन चलाने वाले गजेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया सहित अन्य को भी सम्मानित किया गया।

आयोजन में जिला इकाई का गठन कर जिला प्रभारी दिनेश कलमोदिया, ब्लॉक प्रभारी शाजापुर दीपक हरियाल, शुजालपुर सुरेश कुमार वर्मा, गुलाना अशोक कुमार मंडलोई, मोहन बड़ोदिया कमल वर्मा, कालापीपल राजेंद्र सिसौदिया, पोलायकलां सुनीलकुमार मंडलोई, अवंतिपुर बड़ोदिया आनंद चौधरी को एक्स सर्विसमैन वेल फेयर सोसाइटी के सचिव बलराम सिंह वर्मा द्वारा नियुक्त किया गया, जिससे प्रत्येक गांव तक सैनिक परिवारों की मदद की जा सके।

संस्था की गतिविधियों का प्रतिवेदन राजेंद्र सिसौदिया कालापीपल ब्लॉक प्रभारी ने रखा। आयोजन को सोसायटी के संरक्षक एवं मुख्य अतिथि कैप्टन जेएन प्रसाद, एएसआई जगदीश प्रसाद वर्मा, सूबेदार राम सिंह जावरिया, सूबेदार रणछोड़ सिंह वर्मा, अध्यक्ष संतोष शर्मा ने संबोधित किया। संचालन हवलदार प्रेम सिंह परमार, ज्ञान सिंह सोनानिया, राहुल जावरिया ने किया।

