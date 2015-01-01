पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिनभर होती रही रिमझिम बारिश, फसलों को होगा लाभ

शुजालपुर
इस बार अल्पवर्षा व सोयाबीन की फसल खराब होने के कारण किसानों को काफी नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ा था। उनकी इस बार की गेहूं, चने की फसल के लिए पानी भी लगभग समाप्ति की ओर हैं। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को बदला मौसम उनके लिए काफी फायदेमंद साबित हुआ।

शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही रिमझिम बारिश होती रही। जो कि फसलों के लिए वरदान साबित होगी। रूक-रूक कर हुई बारिश को फसल के लिए अमृत माना जा रहा है। जिस प्रकार से मौसम बदला है। उससे किसानों को अच्छे मावठे की संभावना नजर आ रही है। उनको लग रहा है कि अगर जो बारिश हुई है वह तेज हो जाती है तो उसको खेतों में पानी देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

उनकी अच्छी फसल पैदा होगी। इस बार अल्पवर्षा के कारण कुएं और ट्यूबवेलों में पानी कम होने के कारण उनकी फसल के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी नहीं था। लेकिन अब उनकी यह आवश्यकता पूरी हो जाएगी। इस बारे में किसान रमेश वर्मा का कहना है कि जो बारिश हुई है वह ज्यादा तो नहीं हुई है, लेकिन फसलों के लिए वरदान साबित हुई है। इससे फसलों की पैदावार अच्छी होगी।

