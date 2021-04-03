पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:आने वाले समय में सौर ऊर्जा पार्क से आएगा क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन: डंग

शुजालपुर2 घंटे पहले
आने वाले समय में सोलर एनर्जी से क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन आएगा। किसान खेती के लिए स्वयं बिजली पैदा करेगा। उपयोग करेगा और बेचेगा भी। यह बातें ऊर्जा, पर्यावरण विभाग मंत्री हरदीप सिंह डंग ने जिला मुख्यालय पर आयोजित बैठक में कही। नवीन एवं नवकरणीय उर्जा, पर्यावरण विभाग मंत्री श्री डंग ने कहा कि सोलर पार्क की स्थापना से क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन आएंगे।

सोलर पार्क बनने से एक तरफ पर्यावरण प्रदूषण रूकेगा। वही थर्मल व हाईड्रो विद्युत उत्पादन पर निर्भरता में कमी आएगी। थर्मल व हाईड्रो पद्धति से विद्युत उत्पादन में कोयले व डीजल का प्रयोग होता है। जिसके कारण प्रदूषण बढ़ता है। वहीं हमारे पंरम्परागत उर्जा के स्थाई स्त्रोत भी कम होते जा रहे हैं। ग्लोबल कॉर्बन प्रोजेक्ट की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत दुनिया में कॉर्बन डायऑक्साईड उत्सर्जित करने वाला तीसरा देश बन रहा है। इसलिये हमें उज्जवल भविष्य व पर्यावरण सुधार के लिए सोलर उर्जा को अपनाना ही होगा।

सोलर एनर्जी से विद्युत उर्जा प्राप्त करने से आत्मनिर्भरता बढ़ेगी। बैठक में प्रबंध संचालक उर्जा विकास निगम दीपक सक्सेना, कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन, पुलिस अधीक्षक पंकज श्रीवास्तव, एसडीएम एसएल सोलंकी, अम्बाराम कराड़ा, पूर्व विधायक अरूण भीमावद, पुरूषोत्तम चंद्रवंशी, नवीन राठौर, शीतल भावसार, आशीष नागर, किरण सिंह ठाकुर, उर्जा विकास निगम कार्यपालन यंत्री आलोक व्यास, संजय वर्मा, अवनिश शुक्ल आदि उपस्थित थे।

