  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Shujalpur
  • The Gang Stealing The Belongings Of The Passengers Started Stealing In The Houses Due To Financial Problems, The Family Woke Up In Freeganj So They Ran Away With Guns

गिरफ्तार:यात्रियों का सामान चुराने वाला गिरोह तंगी के चलते घरों में करने लगा चोरी, फ्रीगंज में परिजन जागे इसलिए बंदूक ले भागे

शुजालपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों ने बंदूक चुराई, ढाबे का ताला तोड़ मटन खाने के बाद गैस टंकी चुराकर दोस्त के घर छुपाया था सामान

मंगलवार-बुधवार की दरमियानी रात फ्रीगंज के आष्टा रोड स्थित रहवासी मकान से 6 जिंदा कारतूस के साथ चोरी हुई 12 बोर बंदूक बरामद कर मंडी थाना पुलिस ने तीन कुख्यात बदमाशों को हिरासत में लिया है। आरोपियों ने उसी रात बंदूक चुराने के बाद भीलखेड़ी मार्ग स्थित ढाबे का ताला तोड़ मटन खाने के बाद यहां से गैस टंकी चुराकर चोरी का माल फ्रीगंज में दोस्त के घर छुपा दिया था।

ये गिरोह पूर्व में भी ट्रेन यात्रियों का सामान लूटने-चोरी का माल बेचने में गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। लाॅकडाउन में ट्रेन बंद होने से यात्रियों का सामान चुराने वाला ये गिरोह तंगी के चलते घरों में वारदात करने लगा था। मंगलवार-बुधवार की दरमियानी रात फ्रीगंज के पांडूरंग नगर स्थित एमआरएफ टायर शोरूम के ऊपर रहने वाले आकाश परमार ने रात 1 बजे दो अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ घर के मंदिर में टंगी 12 बोर बंदूक व कारतूस चोरी करने का मामला दर्ज कराया था।

पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही थी, तभी बुधवार सुबह भीलखेड़ी मार्ग स्थित एक ढाबा संचालक ने अपनी दुकान से बीती रात गैस टंकी चोरी होना बताते हुए पुलिस को जानकारी दी थी। पुलिस ने जानकारी जुटाई तो पता चला इस ढाबे पर घटना की रात आखिरी ग्राहक के रूप में फ्रीगंज निवासी कुख्यात बदमाश राहुल उर्फ उंदरी अपने साथी आमिर उर्फ गुल्लू के साथ शराब पीने व खाना खाने आया था।

सबसे पहले पुलिस ने राहुल उर्फ उंदरी को उठाकर पूछताछ की तो चोरी का माल खरीदने वाले एक अन्य युवक का नाम सामने आया। बाद में इस युवक का घटना से कोई वास्ता नहीं निकला, जिसे पुलिस को छोड़ना पड़ा। इसी दरमियान पुलिस को आमिर उर्फ गुल्लू निवासी आजाद नगर व फ्रीगंज निवासी गोविंद उर्फ चूहा के साथ में घूमने की खबर मिली। पुलिस ने इन दोनों को उठाया तो पूरा राज खुल गया।

भीलखेड़ी रोड पर ढाबे में शराब पीने के बाद खाना खाने के दौरान राहुल और आमिर ने उस रात चोरी करने की योजना बनाई थी। रात 12 बजे दोनों ढाबे से रवाना होने के बाद फ्रीगंज पहुंचे और टायर शोरूम के पास बने शेड के सहारे मकान में दाखिल होकर चोरी करने लगे। इसी दौरान परिवार के लोगों की आवाज आने पर उन्हें सामने बंदूक दिखी जिसे लेकर भाग गए।

यहां से दोनों वापस उसी ढाबे पर गए, जहां उन्होंने शराब पीकर चोरी की योजना बनाई थी। ढाबे को बंद देख वहां ताला तोड़कर उन्होंने पूरी रात शराब पी और उबला हुआ मटन खाया। सुबह होने से पहले राहुल और आमिर ने चुराई गई बंदूक के साथ ही ढाबे पर रखी गैस की टंकी को चुराकर फ्रीगंज में रहने वाले अपने साथी गोविंद उर्फ चूहा के घर पर रख दी और अपने घर जाकर सो गए।

ढाबे से दोनों कई क्वार्टर शराब भी चोरी कर ले गए थे, जिसे पुलिस ने जब्ती में नहीं दिखाया। शहर की होटलों व अन्य ठिकानों पर अवैध शराब की बिक्री कराने में पुलिस की छूट, इस वारदात की असली वजह बनी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर चोरी हुई बंदूक, कारतूस व गैस की टंकी जब्त कर ली है तथा तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 457, 380 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। वारदात के खुलासे में पुलिस थाना प्रभारी रतन सिंह परमार, एएसआई राहुल पोरवाल, सीएस यादव, प्रधान आरक्षक गोपाल गिरवाल, आरक्षक रामस्वरूप, राजकुमार की भूमिका रही।

आरोपी पूर्व में ट्रेन यात्रियों का माल चुराने में धरा चुके

भोपाल जीआरपी पुलिस ने एक साल पहले ट्रेन से चोरी हुए मंगल-सूत्र व मोबाइल चोरी की तलाश में मोबाइल की लोकेशन से शुजालपुर के आमिर उर्फ गुल्लू, राहुल बंजारा, गोविंद बंजारा को उज्जैन रेलवे स्टेशन के पास से संदिग्ध हालत में पकड़ा था।

पुलिस ने इनसे चोरी के औजार बरामद कर मामला दर्ज किया था। ट्रेन में चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले इस गिरोह ने पूर्व में भोपाल से उज्जैन के बीच यात्री ट्रेनों में वारदात करने के साथ ही बीच में पड़ने वाले शहरों में भी कई बार वारदात की है। ये चोरी किया हुआ माल विशेषकर बेचने की जगह गिरवी रखने का काम करता था, ताकि किसी को शंका ना हो।

पिता खोमचे वाला, बेटा गिरोह के संपर्क में बना सरगना- चोर गिरोह के सदस्य 4 साल से चोरी की वारदातों में मिलने वाले सोने के जेवर शुजालपुर में गिरवी रखने का काम कर रहे थे। पूर्व में रेलवे पुलिस एक व्यापारी को भी इनसे माल खरीदने के मामले में साथ ले जा चुकी है। गिरोह का सदस्य बने आमिर उर्फ गुल्लू ने बताया उसके पिता ट्रेन में नमकीन बेचने का काम करते हैं। ट्रेन में यात्रा करने के दौरान उसका संपर्क इस चोर गिरोह से हुआ था।

