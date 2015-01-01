पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:स्कूल प्राचार्य तय करेंगे कि छात्र घर पर पेपर दें या स्कूल आएं

शुजालपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9 से 12 के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 नवंबर से

सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के छात्रों के लिए रिवीजन टेस्ट आयोजित किया जा रहा है। यह ओपन बुक पद्धति पर आधारित होंगे। रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्र को स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें, इसका निर्धारण स्कूल के प्राचार्य करेंगे।

छात्रों की संख्या कम होगी एवं स्कूल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की व्यवस्था होगी तो अभिभावकों की सहमति से छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाया जा सकता है, लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के पूरे इंतजाम करना होंगे। लेकिन अगर स्कूल में छात्रों की संख्या ज्यादा है और अभिभावक छात्रों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए राजी नहीं होते तो छात्रों को पेपर हल करने के लिए घर ले जाने दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन छात्र कापी स्कूल में जमा करने के बाद अगला पेपर ले पाएंगे।

इस रिवीजन टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में जोड़ने का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। अब वार्षिक परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले छात्रों की पढ़ाई के प्रति गंभीरता बरतने के लिए आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस टेस्ट में छात्रों को अब तक जो पढ़ाया गया है, उसका 40 फीसदी हिस्सा ही टेस्ट में पूछा जाएगा। छात्रों का रिजल्ट स्कूल परिसर के प्राचार्य 5 दिसंबर तक विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेंगे।

पहला टेस्ट गणित का, 28 नवंबर तक चलेंगे रिवीजन टेस्ट

कक्षा 9 और 10 का 20 नवंबर को गणित, 21 को विज्ञान, 23 को हिंदी, 24 को अंग्रेजी, 25 को सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 को नेशनल स्किल्स क्वालीफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फॉर वोकेशनल एजुकेशन तथा 27 को संस्कृत का रिवीजन टेस्ट कराया जाएगा।

इसी तरह कक्षा 11वीं तथा 12वीं का 20 नवंबर को भूगोल, रसायन शास्त्र, क्रॉप प्रोडक्शन एवं हार्टी कल्चर, स्टील लाइफ एंड डिजाइन, शरीर रचना क्रिया विज्ञान एवं लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्न पत्र वोकेशनल, 21 को हिंदी, 23 को समाज शास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी, होम साइंस एनवायरमेंट एजुकेशनल एंड रूरल डेवलपमेंट एंटरप्रेन्योरशिप, फाउंडेशन कोर्स, हायर मैथमेटिक्स का टेस्ट होगा।

24 को जीवन विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्न पत्र वोकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत इनफोर्मेटिक्स प्रैक्टिस तथा 25 को राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंडरी मिल्क ट्रेड पोल्ट्री फार्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्न पत्र वोकेशनल कोर्स, 26 को विशिष्ट भाषा संस्कृत, 27 को इतिहास, भौतिक, व्यवसाय अध्ययन, कृषि उपयोगी विज्ञान एवं गणित के मूल तत्व, ड्राइंग एवं पेंटिंग, गृह प्रबंध पोषण एवं वस्त्र विज्ञान, 28 को अंग्रेजी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, संस्कृत उर्दू का रिजल्ट होगा।

