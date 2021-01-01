पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारी 5 से कर सकते हैं हड़ताल

सुसनेर4 घंटे पहले
  • महासंघ के आह्वान पर ज्ञापन देकर दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

मध्यप्रदेश सहकारी समिति महासंघ के आह्वान पर जिले के सहकारी समितियों के जिले में 450 में से 90 सुसनेर विकासखंड के शामिल कर्मचारी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जा सकते हैं। महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष रामचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि तीन सूत्री मांगों को लेकर वे आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।

अपनी मांगों को लेकर मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो 5 फरवरी से अनिश्चितकालीन कलमबंद हड़ताल की जाएगी। सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल का व्यापक असर पड़ सकता है।

हड़ताल के चलते सहकारी समितियों में समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे जाने वाले गेहूं, चना, सरसो, मसूर के लिए हो रहा पंजीयन कार्य पूरी तरह से बंद हो जाएगा। इसके अलावा किसानों को सोसायटी के माध्यम से मिलने वाली सुविधाएं, जिसमें खाद, बीज भी नहीं मिल पाएंगे। इसके साथ ही राशन दुकानों से गरीबों को राशन का वितरण नहीं हो पाएगा। ऐसे में सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल से आम आदमी की परेशानी बढ़ना लाजमी है।

... नहीं तो सामूहिक इस्तीफे व इच्छा मृत्यु मांगेंगे

  • 1 से 3 फरवरी तक ज्ञापन दिए जाएंगे। जिला स्तर पर 5 फरवरी से अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन, कलमबंद आंदोलन किया जाएगा।
  • 18 फरवरी को प्रदेश के समस्त 55000 कर्मचारियों द्वारा भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री निवास का घेराव किया जाएगा। सामूहिक इस्तीफा सौंपा जाएगा।
  • 19 फरवरी को भोपाल में रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर चक्काजाम एवं इच्छा मृत्यु मांगी जाएगी।
