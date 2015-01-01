पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:मां लक्ष्मी के आगमन में हर घर सजाया,दीप जगमगाए, आतिशबाजी से रोशन रहा आसमान, रंगोली सजी, परंपरा निभाई

सुसनेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर में दीपावली का पर्व मनाया गया। हर घर अयोध्या की तरह सजा नजर आया। उत्साह और उमंग के बीच दीप जगमगाए और रोशनी झिलमिलाई। आसमान रंगारंग आतिशबाजी से रोशन रहा। रंगोली सजी और परंपरा निभाई गई। कुमकुम चरण लिए आए मां महालक्ष्मी का पूजन कर सुख समृद्धि और खुशहाली की कामना की गई। सुबह से लेकर रात तक दीपपर्व का उत्साह झलका। लोगों ने एक-दूसरे को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी। कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात को दीपों ने अपने प्रकाश से हर लिया। उत्साह के उजास ने हर शख्स का चेहरा खिला नजर आया।

लोगों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन के बाद आतिशबाजी की व एक दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कर दीपोत्सव की शुभकामनाएं दी। उत्साह में डूबे क्षेत्र के वासी ने महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत के लिए घर व प्रतिष्ठान पर वंदनवार बांधे। रंगोली बनाई और शुभ मुहूर्त में घरों घर विधिविधान से लक्ष्मी पूजन किया। आकर्षक रोशनी से झिलमिल होते उत्साह की बेला में आतिशबाजी के रूप में लोगों में जोश दिखा।

बम के धमाके फुलझड़ी की रोशनी और राकेट की रफ्तार के बीच रह रहकर आतिशबाजी का रंग आसमान में बिखरता रहा। इसके पूर्व बाजार की रोनक सुबह से ही उत्साह का उल्लास बयां कर रही थी। शनिवार को तड़के ही बाजार खुल गया। पूजा के लिए लोगों ने सीताफल, आंवला, गन्ना सहित अन्य फलों की खरीदी की। हर घर अयोध्या की तरह सजा नजर आया।

फूलों पर छाई मंहगाई- लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा के लिए बाजार में कमल के फूल भी बिक्री के लिए पहुंचे। सुबह से ही मुख्य बाजार में दुकानें सज गई थी। इसके अलावा गेंदे के फूलों की बिक्री हुई। नगर के शुक्रवारिया बाजार, हाथी दरवाजा क्षेत्र में सुबह से ही फूलों की दुकानें सजी रही। इस बार खास बात यह रही कि 10 रुपए में मिलने वाली गेंदे के फूल की माला 50 से 60 रुपए की बिकी।

रात को दीपों से घर सजाया गया। पूजन के बाद फूलझड़ियां, अनार, चकरी जलाने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ। रातभर आतिशबाजी हुई। लोग एक-दूसरे को दीपावली की बधाई देते नजर आए। मोबाइल पर भी दिनभर बधाई संदेश का दौर चलता रहा। अमावस का अंधेरा दीपों की टिम टिम रोशनी से शनिवार को परास्त हो गया।

सूर्यास्त के बाद घर-घर इस कामना से दीप जलाए गए कि इस बार मां लक्ष्मी समृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य और संपन्नता का आशीर्वाद दे जाएं। बाजार में भी इस बार बहार छाई। जमकर ग्राहकी हुई। रोशनी से नहाए बाजार और घर द्व‌ार पर झालर, वंदनवार महालक्ष्मी की अगवानी में सजे थे। शाम को घर पधारी धन की देवी की पूजा के बाद आतिशबाजी का दौर शुरू हुआ जो रविवार तड़के सुनाई दिया।

