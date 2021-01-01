पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:न स्ट्रीट लाइट, न केबलों में करंट फिर भी पंचायतों को थमा दिए लाखों के बिल

सुसनेर4 घंटे पहले
  • क्षेत्र की 55 ग्राम पंचायतों में 7 करोड़ से भी अधिक के बिल बकाया, बिजली कंपनी ने काटी लाइन

क्षेत्र की 55 ग्राम पंचायतों में 7 करोड़ से भी अधिक के बकाया बिजली बिलों का भुगतान नहीं होने पर बिजली कंपनी द्वारा ग्राम पंचायतों की बिजली लाइनें काटी जा रही है। इसके बाद कई ग्राम पंचायतों में पेयजल सप्लाई ठप हो गई है और उन पंचायतों के ग्रामीण मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायतें दर्ज करा रहे हैं।

बिजली कंपनी ने तो बिल दे दिए, किंतु बिलों पर मीटर की रीडिंग ही नहीं है। पेनल्टी की राशि जोड़ी गई है। साथ ही ग्राम पंचायतों में स्ट्रीट लाइट तथा नल-जल योजना की बिजली बताकर बिल दिए गए हैं। अधिकांश ग्राम पंचायतों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें नहीं है। कई पंचायतों में केबल तो डली हुई है, किंतु उन केबलों में करंट नहीं आ रहा है।

कुछ पंचायतों में तो पंचायत भवन ही नहीं है, लेकिन फिर भी पंचायत भवन का लाखों रुपए का बिजली बिल थमा दिया है। दिसंबर में जारी किए इन बिलों का भुगतान जमा नहीं होने पर बिजली कंपनी द्वारा कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे हैं। अधिक बिल देने की शिकायत जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ पराग पंथी द्वारा वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भी की गई है।

आकली-बोरखेड़ी कांवल में करंट नहीं फिर भी बिल

ग्राम पंचायत आकली को 1 लाख 49 हजार रुपए का बिल दिया है। किंतु ग्राम में बिजली के नाम पर केवल केबल डली है। केबल को आज तक चार्ज ही नहीं किया गया है। इसके चलते करंट ही नहीं है और न ही मीटर लगे हैं। ग्राम पंचायत बोरखेड़ी कांवल में 1 लाख 55 हजार रुपए का बिल दिया है, यहां भी मीटर नहीं हैं। केबल है, किंतु उसमें करंट ही नहीं आ रहा है। ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच और सचिव समझ ही नहीं पा रहे हैं कि इतना बिल कैसे आ गया है। जबकि ग्राम पंचायत मालनवासा में भी केबल में करंट नहीं होने के बाद भी 4 लाख का बिजली का बिल थम दिया गया है। कुछ इसी तरह की शिकायत ग्राम पंचायत खैराना की भी है।

दाे स्थानों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट, 42 लाख का बिल

ग्राम पंचायत मोड़ी में पूरे गांव की स्ट्रीट लाइट का बिल ग्राम पंचायत को थमाया है। किंतु ग्राम में केवल हाट चाैक और एक अन्य स्थान पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगी है। ग्राम की पेयजल योजना का बिजली कनेक्शन कट कर दिए जाने से नल-जल योजना के जरिए पेयजल की सप्लाई बंद हो चुकी है। ग्रामीण मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन पर इसकी शिकायत दर्ज करा रहे हैं, किंतु अब तक कोई हल नहीं हुआ है।

अंतरालिया में 1 हजार फीट दूर है बिजली के खंभे- ग्राम पंचायत अंतरालिया में पंचायत भवन में बिजली उपयोग का बिल दिया गया है। जबकि ग्राम पंचायत भवन से 1 हजार फीट दूर बिजली के खंभे हैं। यहां पंचायत भवन तक बिजली पहुंची ही नहीं है। पंचायत सचिव द्वारा वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को उसकी जानकारी दी गई है। इसके बाद भी लाखों रुपए का बिजली का बिल दिया है।

इतना बिल जमा कर पाना मुश्किल

ग्राम पंचायतों को अधिक राशि देने के बिल की शिकायत वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को की गई है। कुछ ऐसी जगहों के भी बिल दिए गए हैं। जहां पंचायत भवन ही नहीं है। ग्राम पंचायत मोड़ी में 42 लाख रुपए का बिल दिया है। कई ऐसी ग्राम पंचायतें जहां स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं है, वहां इसके भी बिल दिए गए हैं। इतना बिल जमा कर पाना ग्राम पंचायतों के बस की बात नहीं है। बिजली कंपनी के जिम्मेदारों ने जो बिल दिए हैं, उसमें मीटर रीडिंग ही नहीं है। कंपनी अगर सही बिल देती है तोे हम जमा कराने के लिए तैयार है।

-पराग पंथी, सीईओ, जनपद पंचायत सुसनेर

ज्यादा राशि के बिल वे लिखित में जानकारी दें

बिजली कंपनी द्वारा 55 ही ग्राम पंचायतों में 7 करोड़ की राशि बकाया होने के बाद उन्हें वसूली के नोटिस जारी किए थे। राशि जमा नहीं करने पर लगभग सभी पंचायतों में कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अब तक 3 लाख रुपए की राशि पंचायतों द्वारा जमा कराई गई है।

बिजली बिलों से अगर कहीं कोई शिकायत है तो संबंधित पंचायताें के जिम्मेदार आकर मुझसे बात करें, लिखित में जानकारी दें। बिल की खामियों में सुधार कर दिया जाएगा। न ही तो जिस भी उपभोक्ता का 50 हजार से अधिक का बकाया बिल है, उसके कुर्की का नोटिस देकर उनके नाम समाचार पत्रों में प्रकाशित कराए जाएंगे। ऐसे करीब 400 उपभोक्ता सुसनेर डिवीजन में है।

-अमरेश सेठ, कार्यपालन यंत्री, विविकं, सुसनेर

