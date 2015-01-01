पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारियां:अभयारण्य में सीएम के दौरे को लेकर तैयारियां, कमिश्नर भी पहुंचे, 300 वर्गफीट का पंडाल व दो हेलीपेड बन रहे

सुसनेरएक घंटा पहले
  • अभयारण्य में रहने वाली 3950 गायों के लिए 24 शेड और भूसे को रखने के लिए 10 गोदाम बने हैं

विकासखंड के ग्राम सालरिया में स्थित गो अभयारण्य की शुरुआत के बाद पहली बार 22 नवंबर को गो-पूजन करने के लिए आ रहे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के कार्यक्रम को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है।

प्रशासनिक तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए गुरुवार को उज्जैन संभाग के कमिश्नर आनंद कुमार शर्मा व एडीशनल एसपी नवल सिंह सिसौदिया ग्राम सालरिया पहुंचे और तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। कमिश्नर ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक लेकर इसकी कार्ययाेजना भी तैयार की।

हालांकि गाे-अभयारण्य की शुरुआत के बाद यहां आ रहे मुख्यमंत्री का अधिकारिक कार्यक्रम अब तक प्रशासन के पास नहीं पहुंचा है, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट करके गो-अभयारण्य में 22 नवंबर को गोपूजन करने व गो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक आयोजित करने की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर दिए जाने के बाद प्रशासन ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। मुख्यमंत्री गो-पूजन के साथ बायोगैस सिस्टम का भी निरीक्षण करेंगे। साथ ही गो-कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक भी अभयारण्य में आयोजित होने की बात कही जा रही है।

दौरे के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री सभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे। इसके लिए 300 वर्गफीट का पंडाल भी बनाया जा रहा है। इसमें करीब 2 हजार लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था होगी। साथ ही 2 हेलीपेड का निर्माण भी किया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री के साथ कई कैबिनेट मंत्रियों, साधु-संतों आदि के भी शामिल होने की बात कही जा रही है।

गुरुवार को पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ दीवाकर पांडे ने अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर सुसनेर से सालरिया तक खस्ताहाल हो रहे मार्ग को व्यवस्थित करने की शुरुआत की। वहीं अभयारण्य परिसर को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए जेसीबी मशीन से कार्य करवाया जा रहा है। परिसर में बनाए गए 24 पशु शेडों की सफाई की जा रही है। इन शेडों के अंदर गायों के पीने के पानी के लिए बनाई गई ठेलों की सफाई करके उन पर रंग रोगन किया जा रहा है।

