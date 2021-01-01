पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिंदा लोगों को कागजों में मारा:समग्र पाेर्टल पर इकलेरा के व्यक्ति को बता दिया मृत, बेटे ने पंचायत सचिव पर लगाए आरोप

सुसनेर2 घंटे पहले
पंचायतों में खुद की स्वार्थ सिद्धि के लिए जिम्मेदार जिंदा लोगों को भी कागजों में मार रहे हैं। इसी तरह का खुलासा नलखेड़ा जनपद के अंतर्गत इकलेरा ग्राम पंचायत में हुआ है। यहां एक व्यक्ति की मौत के एक साल पहले ही उसे पंचायत सचिव ने कागजातों में मार दिया।

इस बात का पता होने पर अब पुत्र द्वारा मामले की शिकायत वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को दर्ज कराई है। ग्राम इकलेरा निवासी मुकेश पिता बद्रीलाल द्वारा सीईओ नलखेड़ा एवं एसडीएम सुसनेर को शिकायत की गई। इसमें बताया कि उनके पिता बद्रीलाल यादव की समग्र आईडी में 13 अगस्त 2019 को ग्राम पंचायत के सचिव महेंद्र सिसौदिया ने फेरबदल कर उन्हें 25 नवंबर 2018 को मृत होना बताया। इसके बाद 6 दिसंबर 2019 को बद्रीलाल की मौत हो गई, लेकिन मृतक का मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र 20 दिसंबर 2019 को जारी कर दिया। इसके बाद जब परिजन ने 2020 फरवरी में संबल योजना के तहत मिलने वाली राशि के लिए आवेदन किया तो पता चला कि समग्र आईडी में उनको 25 नवंबर 2018 को मृत होना बता दिया। पुत्र का कहना है कि सचिव ने यह सब जानबूझकर किया है। इसके अलावा पुत्र ने सचिव पर रिश्वत मांगने के भी आरोप लगाए।

शोकाज नोटिस जारी किया
संबल योजना के तहत जब फाइल मेरे पास आई थी तब मुझे मामले की जानकारी लगी थी। इसके बाद संबंधित पंचायत सचिव को मेरे द्वारा शोकाज नोटिस भी जारी किया गया है। -रामप्रताप सिंह पंवार, जनपद पंचायत सीईओ नलखेड़ा

समग्र आईडी में बदलाव रोजगार सहायक ने किया
बद्रीलाल के मामले में एसडीएम न्यायालय में मेरे द्वारा 28 जनवरी 2021 को जवाब पेश कर दिया है। समग्र आइडी में बदलाव रोजगार सहायक ने किया है, मैंने नहीं।-महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया, पंचायत सचिव ग्राम पंचायत इकलेरा

