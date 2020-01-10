पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऋण वितरण:43 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 49 लाख का ऋण वितरित

तराना13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्व-सहायता समूहों के सशक्तिकरण हेतु ऋण वितरण कार्यक्रम जनपद पंचायत तराना में हुआ। इसमें क्षेत्र की महिलाओं को ऋण स्वीकृति पत्र वितरण किए गए। 43 स्व-सहायता समूहों को 49 लाख का ऋण वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष रामसिंह बडाल थे। बडाल ने समूह की बहनों को बताया कि आपके द्वारा लिए गए ऋण की समय पर किस्त चुकाने से आपको 4% ब्याज दर पर ही यह उपलब्ध हो रहा है। इसका बाकी ब्याज मप्र सरकार वहन करेगी। कार्यक्रम में जनपद सदस्य गोपाल दुझावरा, भाजपा नेता कमल जोशी, नगर मंडल महामंत्री कैलाश परिहार सहित कार्यकर्ता व अधिकारी-कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। जानकारी भाजपा ग्रामीण मंडल महामंत्री राजेश पाटीदार ने दी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें