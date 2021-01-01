पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलश यात्रा:9 दिवसीय रामकथा आज से, कस्बा चाैक से निकलेगी कलश यात्रा, 11 कन्याओं का हाेगा नि:शुल्क विवाह

उन्हेल4 घंटे पहले
  • 8 फरवरी को माता पूजन, मंडप, मेहंदी एवं महिला संगीत, 9 फरवरी को बारात आगमन एवं फेरे होंगे

सार्वजनिक श्रीमद्भागवत कथा समिति द्वारा नवीन बस स्टैंड मैदान के लगभग 55 हजार स्केयर फीट के पांडाल में 9 दिवसीय श्रीराम कथा एवं निःशुल्क 11 कन्याओं का विवाह का आयाेजन किया जाएगा। समिति ने पिछले वर्ष 6 कन्याओं का विवाह कराया था।

कथा का वाचन वृंदावनवासी कृष्णप्रिय महाराज करेंगे। कथा की शुरुआत पर बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे श्रीराम मंदिर कस्बा चाैक से कलश यात्रा शुरू हाेगी। प्रतिदिन दाेपहर 12 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक कथा का वाचन हाेगा।

बुधवार को रामचरित मानस महिमा का प्रसंग, गुरुवार को शिव पार्वती विवाह प्रसंग, शुक्रवार को श्रीराम जन्म महोत्सव, शनिवार को श्रीराम बाललीला प्रसंग, रविवार को धनुष यज्ञ सीता स्वयंवर, सोमवार को केवट प्रसंग मंगल यात्रा, मंगलवार को राम-भरत मिलाप प्रसंग, 10 फरवरी को शबरी प्रसंग अरण्य कांड, 11 फरवरी काे सुंदरकांड, रावण दहन, अयोध्या आगमन, राज्याभिषेक महोत्सव के साथ नगर भोज का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

यह रहेंगे कथा के लाभार्थी : कथा में मुख्य यजमान सत्यनारायण द्वारिकाधीश मेहता, मगनीराम भेरुलाल, रामनिवास मुन्नालाल मेहता परिवार के साथ सहर्ष लाभार्थी चांदमल सूरजमल गुप्ता परिवार हैं। भंडारे का लाभ बालू खिंची बरखेड़ा नजिक ने लिया।

कथा का लाभ लेने का अनुराेध शांतिलाल मदारिया, गोपाल खमोरिया, सचिन पाटनी, संजय कुंडल, अश्विन मारू, अंकित जैन, शांतिलाल सेकवाडिया, सुरेश सांकला, मुकेश गुर्जर, विकास जायसवाल, रमेश बंबाेरिया, रामलाल ढोढरिया, संगीता गायकवाड़, अनिता ठाकुर, गोवर्धनलाल नायमा, धन्नालाल भईबंद, पंकज गुप्ता, रतनलाल आठमिया, गोवर्धनलाल पटेल आदि ने किया है।

इन कन्याओं का होगा विवाह

11 कन्याओं के विवाह समारोह में 8 फरवरी को माता पूजन, मंडप, मेहंदी एवं महिला संगीत का आयाेजन हाेगा। 9 फरवरी को बारात आगमन के साथ मंगल फेरे एवं कन्याओं का विवाह होगा। जिसमें गायत्री माली-मांगलिया निवासी जितेंद्र माली, संजना सुनेरी-पांड्याखेडी निवासी राजेश मालवीय, चंदा सिंदल पासलोद- विशाल चौहान उज्जैन, सुमित्रा सिंदल पासलोद- राहुल सोलंकी खंडवासूरा, रचना योगी लेकोड़ा आंजना-अजय सोलंकी मंदसाैर, ज्योति परमार कुंडला- राधेश्याम गुढ़ा, प्रभा गिरि निपानिया- राहुल गिरि महू, कुशाल कुंवर महू- मुकेश खेड़ा, रचना गिरि महू- सुनील गिरि निपानिया, टीना पारदी- अंकित परिहार पगारा, जशोदा गुर्जर रुदाहेडा-कमल पारदी के साथ हाेगा।

