दरिंदगी:एमए की छात्रा से बस ड्राइवर ने की जबरदस्ती, गिरफ्तार

उन्हेल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साल से कर रहा था ब्लैकमेल, परेशान युवती ने थाने में सुनाई आपबीती

बस में सफर करने वाली 25 वर्षीय छात्रा के साथ बस के ड्राइवर ने ही जबरदस्ती कर उसका वीडियो बना लिया। वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर पिछले करीब एक साल से वह युवती को ब्लैकमेल कर रहा था। पीड़ित युवती ने मंगलवार को उन्हेल थाने पहुंचकर आपबीती सुनाई।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने युवती की शिकायत पर बस ड्राइवर के खिलाफ धारा 366, 376 व 506 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बुधवार को बस ड्राइवर को न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा। टीआई डीआर जोगावत ने बताया पीड़ित युवती करवाखेड़ी थाना ताल की निवासी है, लेकिन कुछ वर्षों से उन्हेल में रहकर एमए की पढ़ाई कर रही थी।

रोज कॉलेज के लिए आरके बस से उज्जैन जाती थी। आरके बस का ड्राइवर सादिक पिता वहीद खान (24 वर्ष) निवासी ताल रोजाना बस ड्राइवरी कर जावरा से उज्जैन जाता था। युवती भी उसी बस में सफर करके कॉलेज जाती थी, जिससे सादिक के साथ उसकी जान-पहचान हो गई, क्योंकि दोनों ताल क्षेत्र के थे। एक साल पहले सादिक युवती को किसी बहाने से ले गया और उसके साथ जबरदस्ती करते हुए वीडियो बना लिया।

सादिक ने युवती को धमकाते हुए कहा कि यदि घटना की जानकारी किसी को बताई तो वह वीडियो वायरल कर देगा। इस बीच वह आए दिन युवती से निकाह करने के लिए दबाव बनाता रहा। कुछ दिन पहले भी सादिक ने युवती से कहा कि अब मुझे तुमसे शादी करना है। युवती द्वारा मना करने पर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी दी और मंदसौर आने का कहा।

12 दिसंबर को युवती अपने मामा परिवार को बिना बताए सादिक के बुलाने पर मंदसाैर पहुंच गई। सादिक द्वारा तय जगह पर नहीं मिलने पर युवती चित्तौड़ होती हुई लालगढ़ अपनी बुआ के घर पहुंच गई। बुआ द्वारा उसे अकेले देखकर कुछ शंका हुई।

पूछताछ करते हुए उसे विश्वास में लिया, तब उसने सारी आपबीती सुनाई। तब बुआ ने युवती के भाई को फोन पर सूचना देते हुए जल्द लालगढ़ आने को कहा। इसके बाद मंगलवार सुबह दोनों भाई-बहन उन्हेल थाने पहुंचे आैर अपनी आपबीती पुलिस को सुनाई।

इसी बीच पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि सादिक उन्हेल बस स्टैंड पर घूम रहा है। घेराबंदी कर सादिक को पकड़कर पुलिस थाने ले आई, जहां पूछताछ करने पर उसने अपना अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ दुष्कर्म आैर जान से मारने की धमकी देने सहित विभिन्न धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। बुधवार को उसे नागदा न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

