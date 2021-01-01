पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:वार्ड बॉय चंद्रशेखर को लगा पहला टीका आधी रात को पहुंचे वैक्सीन के 450 डोज

उन्हेल4 घंटे पहले
  • बड़नगर, झारड़ा और खरसौदकलां में भी किया कोविड टीकाकरण
  • पहले दिन 70 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का किया टीकाकरण

नागदा अनुभाग में सोमवार से उन्हेल के सत्र स्थल पर कोविड-19 टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हो गई। पहले दिन 70 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगाए गए। 30 हेल्थ वर्कर्स अलग-अलग कारणों से टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच सके।

अब बुधवार को उन्हेल में टीकाकरण होगा। पहले चरण में नागदा-खाचरौद में बनाए केंद्रों पर चार दिन टीकाकरण हुआ था। इसके बाद अब उन्हेल में बनाए केंद्र पर 25 जनवरी से टीका लगवाने की शुरुआत की गई। वैक्सीन की खेप रात करीब 1 बजे उन्हेल पहुंची। बीएमओ डॉ. कमल सोलंकी ने बताया 450 वैक्सीन की खेप प्राप्त हुई है। सोमवार सुबह बालक उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में बनाए गए केंद्र पर वैक्सीन लगाना शुरू किया गया। स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के वार्ड बॉय चंद्रशेखर चौहान को पहला टीका लगाया गया।

दिनभर में 70 टीके लगाए गए। नगर से बाहर होने, गर्भवती होने, बुखार होने जैसे अन्य कारणों से 30 हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच सके। डॉ. सोलंकी ने बताया वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से मिले निर्देश के अनुसार सप्ताह में चार दिन सोमवार, बुधवार, गुरुवार आैर शनिवार को टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

