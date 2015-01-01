पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झूठा पर्चा:किसानों ने डेहरा साहिब पुलिस चौकी को घेरा,कहा-पुलिस ने 4 माह से ट्रैक्टर नहीं दिया, किसान पर झूठा पर्चा किया

गोइंदवाल साहिबएक घंटा पहले
किसान-मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी पंजाब ने प्रधान अजीत सिंह चंबा और सीनियर उप-प्रधान हरजिंदर सिंह शकरी की अगुवाई में पुलिस चौकी डेहरा साहिब का घेराव किया और नारेबाजी की। चंबा और शकरी ने कहा कि सितंबर में डेहरा साहिब पुलिस की ओर से किसान चमकौर सिंह निवासी मुंडापिंड पर माइनिंग का झूठा पर्चा दर्ज किया गया था और उसकी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली घर से उठा लिया गया था। चमकौर ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली वापस लेने के लिए जिला पुलिस प्रमुख तरनतारन को शिकायत दी, जिसे थाना गोइंदवाल साहिब को कार्रवाई के लिए मार्क किया गया था। मगर 4 महीने बीत ने के बावजूद पुलिस टालमटोल कर रही है। इस मौके पर हरजिंदर

सिंह चंबा, निरवेल सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, पिशोरा सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, मलकीत सिंह हाजिर रहे। थाना प्रमुख गोइंदवाल साहिब जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त मामले में डेहरा साहिब पुलिस द्वारा केस दर्ज किया गया है और अदालती हुक्म के बिना ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली को नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता है। अगर जत्थेबंदी को दर्ज मामला नाजायज लग रहा है तो वह उच्चाधिकारियों से मामले की पड़ताल करवा सकते हैं। वहीं, खबर लिखे जाने तक किसानों का धरना-प्रदर्शन जारी था।

