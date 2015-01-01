पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:जेल से जमानत पर आए गैंगस्टर राहुल दाना के भाई ने गोली मारकर आत्महत्या की, अवैध पिस्टल बरामद

जंडियाला गुरु9 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक के खिलाफ सात मामले दर्ज, हादसे के वक्त नशे में धुत्त था

सीआईए स्टाफ पुलिस अमृतसर की ओर से पकड़े गए गैंगस्टर राहुल उर्फ दाना के भाई ने शनिवार को पिस्टल से गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वह नशे में था, जब उसने खुद को गोली मारी। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने यूपी मेड अवैध पिस्टल को कब्जे में ले लिया है। वर्तमान में मृतक ऑटो रिक्शा चलाने का काम कर रहा था। उसका बुआ के साथ झगड़ा था, जिसके बाद उसने खुद को गोली मार ली। फिलहाल थाना जंडियाला पुलिस ने 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की है और मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

मृतक की पहचान साजन उर्फ बबलू उर्फ डमरू निवासी गांव देवीदासपुरा के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार देवीदासपुरा निवासी उक्त साजन ने बीती रात 11.30 बजे खुद को गोली मारी थी। परिवार के मुताबिक उसका बुआ से किसी बात पर झगड़ा हुआ था। जिस समय उसने खुद को गोली मारी वह नशे में धुत्त था।

