गिरफ्तारी:430 किलो लाहन और 136 लीटर अवैध शराब संग 6 तस्कर गिरफ्तार

मानांवाला39 मिनट पहले
देहाती पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमों की एसएसपी देहाती ध्रुव दहिया के निर्दशन में शराब माफिया के खिलाफ विशेष मुहिम जारी है। पुलिस टीमों ने 136 लीटर अवैध शराब और 430 किलो लाहन के साथ 6 तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया, जबकि 9 आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किए गए हैं।देहाती पुलिस की टीमों ने मुहिम के तहत थाना अजनाला में रोबिन निवासी रोखे से 100 किलो लाहन, जोगा सिंह निवासी मटिया से 150 किलो लाहन, थाना मेहता में हरवंत सिंह निवासी चन्नके से 7500 एमएल अवैध शराब, थाना जंडियाला गुरु में अर्शदीप सिंह निवासी राणा काला से 6750 एमएल अवैध शराब, थाना कत्थूनंगल में कुलदीप सिंह निवासी

कोटली ढोलेशाह से 50 किलो लाहन, 14250 एमएल अवैध शराब और थाना मत्तेवाल में सरवन सिंह निवासी खिद्दोवाली से 50 किलो लाहन और 18750 एमएल अवैध शराब बरामद की है। वहीं, इसी तरह कॉर्डन एंड सर्च ऑपरेशन के तहत थाना अजनाला में 75000 एमएल अवैध शराब, थाना तरसिक्का में 7500 एमएल अवैध शराब और थाना जंडियाला में 6750 एमएल अवैध शराब बरामद की गई है।

